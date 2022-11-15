ARMORED SAINT Singer JOHN BUSH Forced To Sit Out Shows; DANGEROUS TOYS' JASON MCMASTER To Step In

ARMORED SAINT frontman John Bush will be forced to sit out one or more of the shows on the band's ongoing U.S. tour with W.A.S.P. after coming down with an "illness" which "infiltrated" his "nasal and chest area". Filling in for him will be Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH),who previously stepped in for ACCEPT's Mark Tornillo when the latter vocalist got sick and was unable to play a couple of the dates on the legendary German/American metal band's recent U.S. trek.

Earlier today, Bush released the following statement via social media: "What up SAINT faithful!!

"The tour has been awesome so far. We've had killer shows with incredible receptions, so we thank you all who've attended. You guys have been amazing! We also want to thank the WASP camp. They have been extremely kind to us throughout the run.

"Unfortunately, luck has dealt me a gnarly knuckle ball. I came down with an illness and even though it hasn't made me feel bad, it still has infiltrated my nasal and chest area and planted itself. I tried to push through in typical John Bush fashion in Cleveland and Pittsburgh but by doing so I jacked up my pipes and now I sit in Baltimore frustrated and emotionally distraught. Luckily, long- time friend and ARMORED SAINT fan Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS/ BROKEN TEETH) is coming to the rescue again. He's already helped ACCEPT earlier this year on tour and now he's stepping into the batter's box for me. I am extremely grateful, and I know he'll kill it!

"I've seen a great doctor and he's got me on the mend and I hope to be onstage soon.

"I'm out here on the road and I plan on being near the stage in giving my band members my support.

"Thanks to the fans for your understanding and don't be offended if I don't talk to you."

ARMORED SAINT kicked off its long-awaited fall 2022 U.S. tour supporting W.A.S.P. on October 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The trek will run through December 11 in Los Angeles, California. Additional support is being provided by MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP on select shows.

ARMORED SAINT's eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", came out in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD last fall via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour. It captures the power, diversity, and peerless songwriting contained within.

ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary, Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", will be made available "soon" via "select theaters and streaming outlets." Produced and directed by Russell Cherrington, the film tells the story of ARMORED SAINT, a band of brothers that created its own unique sound and image in the 1980s Los Angeles rock and metal scene.

Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers" features interviews with members of ARMORED SAINT, as well as a host of music industry legends, including James Hetfield (METALLICA),Lars Ulrich (METALLICA),Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Brian Slagel (Metal Blade Records),Cliff Bernstein (Q Prime Management),Max Norman (producer),Bill Metoyer (engineer, producer),John Kornarens (music video director),John Sutherland (friend),Bob Nalbandian (friend),Tracy Vera (Metal Blade Records),Mike Faley (Metal Blade Records),Zach Harmen (METALLICA, ARMORED SAINT tech),and many other family and friends.