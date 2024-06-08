  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ATREYU's BRANDON SALLER On Upcoming 'The Curse' 20th-Anniversary Concert: It Will Be 'Definitely Special'

June 8, 2024

ATREYU will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's 2004 sophomore album "The Curse" by performing the gold-certified LP in its entirety at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on October 18. Support at the gig will come from EIGHTEEN VISIONS, which will play the group's "Obsession" album in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, and DEATH BY STEREO, which will kick things off with a 25th-anniversary performance of that band's 1999 debut, "If Looks Could Kill, I'd Watch You Die".

In an interview with last month's Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, ATREYU vocalist Brandon Saller stated about the upcoming "The Curse" celebration concert: "We've been really lucky to have a lot of big wins in our career. 'The Curse' was, I think, our first big win as a band. It put us on the map. So you wanna pay respect to that and you wanna do something cool for fans. And it gives you that opportunity to kind of reinvigorate people in the band.

"A lot of people are really fair-weather with music; not everyone's a diehard," he explained. "So those people that are, like, 'Oh, man, I haven't been to an ATREYU show in a decade, but I'll go to that 'Curse' show. Oh fuck, I forgot how much I love this band.' It's cool for everyone involved. And it's fun for us to kind of mentally go back to that place."

Saller went on to say that "The Curse" anniversary concert will be "like an Orange County reunion show. It's us playing 'The Curse'. It's a legendary Orange County band called EIGHTEEN VISIONS playing their anniversary [show] of their album 'Obsession'. And then it's one of our favorite bands growing up, DEATH BY STEREO, playing their first album. Also Orange County. A show like this hasn't happened in Orange County in 20 years. So, [it's] definitely special."

Back in December 2014, ATREYU celebrated "The Curse"'s tenth anniversary by performing the album in its entirety at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

2002's "Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses" established ATREYU as an influential force, while "The Curse" sold more than half a million copies as the group rose to global renown. 2006's "A Death-Grip On Yesterday" and 2007's "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" both bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, with the latter garnering a gold certification from the RIAA — a highly rare accomplishment for a 21st century rock band.

Following a hiatus post-"Congregation Of The Damned" in 2009, the musicians returned, firing on all cylinders with "Long Live" in 2015. It crashed the Top 30 of the Billboard Top 200 and earned widespread acclaim from Revolver, Loudwire, AXS and Kerrang!, who dubbed it "a hell of a return." Along the way, the boys sold out countless headline shows in addition to sharing the stage with everyone from SLIPKNOT and LINKIN PARK to Chris Cornell and AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

ATREYU's latest album, "The Beautiful Dark Of Life", came out last December via Spinefarm.

Photo credit: Micala Austin

Find more on Atreyu
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).