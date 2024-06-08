ATREYU's BRANDON SALLER On Upcoming 'The Curse' 20th-Anniversary Concert: It Will Be 'Definitely Special'

ATREYU will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's 2004 sophomore album "The Curse" by performing the gold-certified LP in its entirety at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on October 18. Support at the gig will come from EIGHTEEN VISIONS, which will play the group's "Obsession" album in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, and DEATH BY STEREO, which will kick things off with a 25th-anniversary performance of that band's 1999 debut, "If Looks Could Kill, I'd Watch You Die".

In an interview with last month's Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, ATREYU vocalist Brandon Saller stated about the upcoming "The Curse" celebration concert: "We've been really lucky to have a lot of big wins in our career. 'The Curse' was, I think, our first big win as a band. It put us on the map. So you wanna pay respect to that and you wanna do something cool for fans. And it gives you that opportunity to kind of reinvigorate people in the band.

"A lot of people are really fair-weather with music; not everyone's a diehard," he explained. "So those people that are, like, 'Oh, man, I haven't been to an ATREYU show in a decade, but I'll go to that 'Curse' show. Oh fuck, I forgot how much I love this band.' It's cool for everyone involved. And it's fun for us to kind of mentally go back to that place."

Saller went on to say that "The Curse" anniversary concert will be "like an Orange County reunion show. It's us playing 'The Curse'. It's a legendary Orange County band called EIGHTEEN VISIONS playing their anniversary [show] of their album 'Obsession'. And then it's one of our favorite bands growing up, DEATH BY STEREO, playing their first album. Also Orange County. A show like this hasn't happened in Orange County in 20 years. So, [it's] definitely special."

Back in December 2014, ATREYU celebrated "The Curse"'s tenth anniversary by performing the album in its entirety at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

2002's "Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses" established ATREYU as an influential force, while "The Curse" sold more than half a million copies as the group rose to global renown. 2006's "A Death-Grip On Yesterday" and 2007's "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" both bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, with the latter garnering a gold certification from the RIAA — a highly rare accomplishment for a 21st century rock band.

Following a hiatus post-"Congregation Of The Damned" in 2009, the musicians returned, firing on all cylinders with "Long Live" in 2015. It crashed the Top 30 of the Billboard Top 200 and earned widespread acclaim from Revolver, Loudwire, AXS and Kerrang!, who dubbed it "a hell of a return." Along the way, the boys sold out countless headline shows in addition to sharing the stage with everyone from SLIPKNOT and LINKIN PARK to Chris Cornell and AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

ATREYU's latest album, "The Beautiful Dark Of Life", came out last December via Spinefarm.

Photo credit: Micala Austin