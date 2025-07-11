ATTACK ATTACK! Vs. Keyboard Warriors: 'I Complain On R/Metalcore' Out Now

Calling all Internet experts, comment section philosophers, and breakdown connoisseurs: metalcore titans ATTACK ATTACK! have just released your new national anthem. Their latest single, "I Complain On R/Metalcore", is taken from their long-awaited record, "Attack Attack! II", due out on August 8 via Oxide Records. This upcoming record marks the band's first full-length release since 2012.

ATTACK ATTACK! have never been ones to play it safe, charging forward with a mischievous sense of humor and a sound that's always in full throttle. Now, ATTACK ATTACK! are here to celebrate the fine art of online complaining with "I Complain On R/Metalcore", yet another high-energy, tongue-in-cheek banger that was designed for anyone who's ever posted a 12-paragraph essay about why the old stuff was better.

If you're reaching for your keyboard to draft up your thinkpiece, ATTACK ATTACK! would like to preemptively respond: "don't @ us."

In celebration of their upcoming record, "Attack Attack! II", the band will be embarking on the "One Hit Wonder Tour", where they'll be bringing their chaotic new era to cities across the U.S.

Prior to today's single release, ATTACK ATTACK! also released three massive singles, "Dance!" featuring Will Ramos of LORNA SHORE, "Chainless" and "One Hit Wonder". After blindsiding fans with a fake-out country remix, the real version of "Dance!" delivered sheer chaos and pit-stirring aggression as they teamed up with one of deathcore's most recognizable voices, Will Ramos, for their first ever official feature. The first two tracks sent metalcore into a tailspin, sparking conversations from fans to top-tier music outlets who hailed ATTACK ATTACK! for their fearless return. "One Hit Wonder" kept the momentum surging, setting the tone for an audacious new era that is loud, unavoidable, and fearlessly sarcastic.

Formed in 2007, ATTACK ATTACK! has become a staple in the metalcore scene, amassing over 100 million streams across major streaming platforms on multiple chart-topping records. As torchbearers of the genre, the band continue to push the boundaries of metalcore while solidifying their place in its ever-growing legacy. Known for their no-holds-barred approach, ATTACK ATTACK! remain unpredictable as ever, with more bold twists in store for the year ahead.

"Attack Attack! II" track listing:

01. One Hit Wonder

02. Dance!

03. Chainless

04. Walk On Water

05. Karmageddon

06. Live, Love, & Die

07. I Complain On R/Metalcore

08. Big Booty Britches

09. Without You

10. Sacrifice

11. Jump Jump!

If you went to Warped Tour in the mid 2000s, shopped at Hot Topic, or were active on MySpace, then you have heard the name ATTACK ATTACK! While the band's early career was relatively short-lived, their reputation has done nothing but grow since the band went on indefinite hiatus in 2013. Known for incorporating dance/electronica music with metal, the band consistently bent the rules of songwriting. They took the sounds they liked and crafted seemingly incompatible genres into anthems for local Ohio scene kids, and later, audiences across the globe. After years of silence, ATTACK ATTACK! exploded back on to the scene in 2020. They're here to remind you that rules are made to be broken, adversity is meant to be overcome, and that legends never die.

Photo credit: John Scheuermann