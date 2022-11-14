AUGUST BURNS RED Announces '20 Year Anniversary Tour' For 2023, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

AUGUST BURNS RED has announced its "20 Year Anniversary Tour". The North American trek, which will take place over two legs between February and May 2023, will see the Grammy-nominated Lancaster, Pennsylvania five-piece play material off all nine of its albums.

"Where does the time go?," says guitarist JB Brubaker. "I can remember playing 250 shows a year and touring in our van like it was yesterday. We are so grateful to have had the support of our fans year in and year out for two decades. We thank you, and cannot wait to celebrate with you!"

The first leg of the tour kicks off on February 15 in Silver Spring, Maryland and runs through March 14 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second leg launches on April 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wraps on May 12 in Quebec in Canada. The tour marks the first time the band has played Canada since 2019. The support acts are THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and Scottish band BLEED FROM WITHIN, which will be touring the U.S. for the first time. The bands will appear on both legs of the tour.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, November 17 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMABR2023" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Feb. 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Feb. 17 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade

Feb. 18 - Orlando, FL - Heart Support Festival*

Feb. 20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Feb. 21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Feb. 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Feb. 24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Feb. 25 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Feb. 27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Feb. 28 - San Diego, CA - Soma

Mar. 01 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Mar. 02 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Mar. 04 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Mar. 05 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

Mar. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Mar. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Mar. 10 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Mar. 12 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Mar. 13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Mar. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Apr. 14 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Apr. 15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Apr. 16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Apr. 18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater

Apr. 19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Apr. 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Apr. 22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Apr. 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Apr. 25 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 26 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Apr. 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Apr. 29 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Apr. 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

May 02 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

May 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 05 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

May 06 - Richmond, VA - The National

May 07 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 09 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

May 11 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

May 12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

*Festival date

AUGUST BURNS RED will release a new album, "Death Below", on March 24 via SharpTone Records.

"It's no secret that the past few years have been extremely dark and challenging," Brubaker said. "'Death Below' is here as a result of that time in each our lives and the emotions that came with it. We were motivated by uncertainty, fear, outrage, and triumph. I feel this is the darkest, most personal album we've ever written, and I couldn't be more proud of what the five of us made together."

"Death Below" features guest spots from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach, guitarist Jason Richardson of ALL THAT REMAINS, as well as JT Cavey of ERRA and Spencer Chamberlain of UNDEROATH.

AUGUST BURNS RED is likely the only metal act ever described as "thrillingly empathetic" (Kerrang!). It's a testament to the ferocious band's ability to recognize and connect with the mixture of brokenness and hope found in their audience and within themselves. A hard-working collective with a shockingly stable lineup for the vast majority of their career, AUGUST BURNS RED pour every ounce of themselves into their music. Atmospheric, riff-laden, aggressive bursts of controlled chaos, filled with shifting time signatures and tempos, deliver confessional, self-reflective, and authentic emotion.

Tour stops with LAMB OF GOD, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, PARKWAY DRIVE and BRING ME THE HORIZON; several major international hard rock festivals (Rock Am Ring, Download and Aftershock, to name a few); and the Vans Warped Tour are among the destinations around the world to witness AUGUST BURNS RED's live prowess. Massive headlining treks celebrating tenth anniversaries for "Constellations" and "Leveler" demonstrated the enduring relevance of the band’s catalog, nearly 20 years into AUGUST BURNS RED's storied career. 2020's "Guardians" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Music, Rock Albums and Vinyl Albums charts.

Revolver, which put AUGUST BURNS RED on its cover the same year, observed the band's "embrace the pain so well." It's a truth never more evident than on "Death Below", AUGUST BURNS RED's stunning ninth studio album. Recorded with longtime producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, "Death Below"