AVATAR Announces 'Chimp Mosh Pit' September/October 2023 North American Tour

Swedish metallers AVATAR will embark on the "Chimp Mosh Pit Tour" in September. Support on the trek will come from ORBIT CULTURE and THE NATIVE HOWL.

Comments AVATAR: "USA and Canada! Time to go APE S***T! The Chimp Mosh Pit Tour 2023 is coming for YOU! With ORBIT CULTURE and THE NATIVE HOWL. The hottest show in metal today is a MUST SEE! SO COME AND SEE IT!"

Tour dates:

Sep. 10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest +

Sep. 12 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell (buy tickets)

Sep. 13 - Montreal, QC - Olympia (buy tickets)

Sep. 14 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix (buy tickets)

Sep. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection (buy tickets)

Sep. 16 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's (buy tickets)

Sep. 17 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle (buy tickets)

Sep. 19 - Houston, TX - Rise (buy tickets)

Sep. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom (buy tickets)

Sep. 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life +

Sep. 23 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall (buy tickets)

Sep. 24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl (buy tickets)

Sep. 25 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live (buy tickets)

Sep. 26 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion (buy tickets)

Sep. 28 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company (buy tickets)

Sep. 29 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theater (buy tickets)

Sep. 30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre (buy tickets)

Oct. 01 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall (buy tickets)

Oct. 02 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall (buy tickets)

Oct. 04 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (buy tickets)

Oct. 05 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory (buy tickets)

Oct. 06 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater (buy tickets)

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock +

Oct. 08 - San Louis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater (buy tickets)

+ Festivals

AVATAR's ninth album, "Dance Devil Dance", was released in February via Black Waltz Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers.

"Dance Devil Dance" was recorded in the Swedish wilderness, far away from all the perceived glamor of the big city and modern studios. Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, MR. BUNGLE, CROBOT, STONE SOUR, AMON AMARTH, URIAH HEEP) returned as producer. He first worked with AVATAR when he mixed "Hail The Apocalypse", a role he reprised on "Feathers & Flesh" before taking the wheel as producer on "Avatar Country" and "Hunter Gatherer".

Last August, Eckerström told TotalRock about AVATAR's latest LP: "My best thing to liken it to is [JUDAS PRIEST's] 'British Steel' in the sense of that… JUDAS PRIEST were always great, and before 'British Steel' you had 'Killing Machine', you had 'Sad Wings Of Destiny' and all this, but they were a great heavy metal band, a great rock and roll band, a great prog band at times and kind of eclectic. And then with 'British Steel' I find they really got laser focused, cut off the fat. And we're focused on what we feel right now metal needs — this very pompous but yet…

"Honestly, I feel like we have to save heavy metal," he continued. "Because either people are lost in the past… They did it better than we will ever do what they do. Don't do that. What's next? What's next for us? And do that without disappearing up your own asses completely.

"When people end up doing metal that is best enjoyed while sitting down and shutting up, you miss the point," Johannes added. "Metal is the music that you move to — in the pit, banging your head, dancing around, whatever, lifting weights, drinking too much, getting pregnant, impregnating someone, doing things. It's music to move with. You have drums in the band; why would you have drums if you don't move?

"We look a lot to the masters — that is wisdom from MOTÖRHEAD, from JUDAS PRIEST, from a lot of things — but then just… yeah, that, but not that. They did that. We're now and what's next with that. Where can we try to help bring it? And that is this album."

AVATAR enjoyed quite a productive summer last year, traipsing North America on a successful headline tour. They next embarked on some of the biggest shows of the career — a trek with IRON MAIDEN, supporting the band in stadiums in Brazil. AVATAR also played arenas supporting SABATON. They secured slots at major festivals globally — Inkcarceration, Summer Breeze and Bloodstock Open Air, among others.