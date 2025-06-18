AVENGED SEVENFOLD's M. SHADOWS On Constantly Challenging Fans With New Projects: 'When I Wake Up In The Morning, I Wanna Be Excited'

AVENGED SEVENFOLD frontman M. Shadows is featured in the latest episode of Fire With Fire, a new video series where Ryan J. Downey sits down with artists in the heavy music space for wide-ranging, in-depth conversations, where the importance of freedom of expression is the anchor. Created by Downey, the series is made in partnership with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and directed by Gus Black.

Asked where the drive for him and his AVENGED SEVENFOLD bandmates comes from to "refuse to be boring" and to constantly challenge their fans and listeners with their art, M. Shadows said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know where it comes from. It's just something that you can't really tap in to. I just know that when I wake up in the morning, I wanna be excited. I wanna get up and work on something that I wanna work on, and then I wanna show the world. I think [where AVENGED SEVENFOLD's 2016 album] 'The Stage' was, we were talking about themes that literally weren't even relevant till now. We were talking about A.I., nanotechnology, we were talking about the Big Bang and Fermi paradox and exploration. We were talking about all these things that literally just went [over people's heads] when it came out. And now everyone's, like, 'Oh my God. You guys were…' But I think that comes down to us being kind of on the cutting edge of what we felt was happening, a groundswell, and it inspired us to write about it. And then it just takes some time. The same way that I think when we do a VR concert in 2023, or whatever it is, and it might be till 2030 that everyone's doing these, but ours will still be there to go back to.

"These things aren't going away and they're extremely compelling and they're new mediums to really explore," the singer continued. "I was explaining this to somebody the other day, like, the way we've thought about music is so westernized… Think about THE BEATLES sitting there, and they had these two stereo speakers, and everyone started messing around with drums over here, and Paul's [McCartney] gonna be over here and then [John] Lennon's gonna come over and then we're gonna put the vocals all over here. And they're messing with two speakers. Now we've got Atmos, we've got VR, we've got Surround Sound, we've got all these things. And we were talking about this at the VR thing — what gets written? How does music overlay itself into all these new technologies? 'Cause we're not sitting there staring at two speakers anymore. And as that changes, the art is gonna change. The art changed with THE BEATLES because of stereo, because there was now an option to do wacky things, right? And then we've just lived with that for 40, 50 years, and that's what we do. But things are gonna change. Spotify's not gonna be here forever. There'll be something different.

"Technology's moving so fast right now that things, before they can even mature, they're already over, because the next thing's happening," M. Shadows added. "The exponential growth that we were talking about in paradigm is just happening at an alarming rate. And so we just like kind of keeping our eyes on the edge. When something just gets our bodies going, 'Yeah, that's fucking rad,' then we go do it. And we do it and we put it out and we don't worry about it. Now we're on to the next thing. 'Cause while you're digesting that and worrying about what [AVENGED SEVENFOLD's latest album, 2023's] 'Life Is But A Dream...' is, we're completely somewhere else at this point. My brain right now is just somewhere way far away from that record. But there's still people coming into that record right now and going, 'I get it now. I get it.'"

Ryan J. Downey is a longtime journalist whose credits include work with Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and Marvel. He has written books, graphic novels, and liner notes for BLACK VEIL BRIDES, FALLING IN REVERSE, ICE NINE KILLS, ALICE IN CHAINS, PANTERA, TYPE O NEGATIVE, and more. He is the host of the MI Conversation Series at Hollywood's Musicians Institute, a former MTV News reporter, and served as senior editor for Alternative Press.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization whose mission is to defend and sustain individual rights to free speech, expression, and thought through a unique mix of public education campaigns, individual case advocacy, and policy reform efforts.

"Life Is But A Dream…" was written and recorded over the span of four years. It was produced by Joe Barresi and AVENGED SEVENFOLD in Los Angeles and mixed by Andy Wallace in the Poconos, Pennsylvania. The album is a journey through an existential crisis; a very personal exploration into the meaning, purpose and value of human existence with the anxiety of death always looming.

"Life Is But A Dream…" sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. AVENGED SEVENFOLD's previous LP, the aforementioned "The Stage", debuted at No. 4 on The Billboard 200 album chart in November 2016. The surprise release of "The Stage" earned the lowest sales of an AVENGED SEVENFOLD album in eleven years. It sold 76,000 copies in its first week, less than half the tally of its previous two efforts.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19, 2023 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The band's setlist included three songs from "Life Is But A Dream…": "Game Over", "We Love You" and "Nobody".

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.