'Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow' Set For Theatrical Release

Following its history-making sold-out performance and global livestream, "Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow" will make its theatrical debut in early 2026.

The feature-length concert film, currently in production from Mercury Studios, will be a celebration of one of rock's most enduring legacies, the film will aim to capture the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy's final bow in his hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. Presented as a 100-minute cinematic experience spotlighting the music of Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH.

Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of BLACK SABBATH, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park. Featuring thunderous performances of "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Children Of The Grave" and a show-stopping "Paranoid", the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance.

Hosted by Jason Momoa and packed with surprise appearances, the original live event was widely praised as "the most iconic night in metal history." Performances from BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy Osbourne, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH),SLAYER, PANTERA, TOOL, Yungblud, Papa V (GHOST) and a star-studded drum-off between TOOL drummer Danny Carey, BLINK-182's Travis Barker and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Chad Smith, made for an unforgettable send-off.

Yungblud has today announced the release of "Changes" as a standalone single, featuring live footage from his performance at Villa Park during "Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow". A standout moment of the day, the track captures the emotional thread of the concert and reflects the cross-generational reach of Ozzy's legacy.

"Changes - (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning (Feat. Nuno Bettencourt, II, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman)" is a breathtaking rendition of the 1972 track by the supergroup, featuring a powerhouse lead vocal by the 27-year-old British artist, whose recent album "Idols" went to No. 1 in the U.K. chart, becoming his third consecutive album to do so. Delivered in front of over 40,000 fans at BLACK SABBATH's home stadium, the performance served as part of a moving send-off for a group widely regarded as a seminal force in rock.

Yungblud dropped the track as a single today, announcing that all proceeds will be donated to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Speaking about the single, Yungblud said: "This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life. I got to stand on stage and honor one of my heroes, and the fact that it has touched so many is truly overwhelming."

He added: "The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalize it on tape, release it and donate all the money to such important causes in Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice. This is what rock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, add it to your playlist — let's raise some fucking money."

Last week, Yungblud shared a video online which captured a tender moment between him and Ozzy ahead of the concert. In the video, the young artist is seen gifting Osbourne a custom piece of jewelry. Yungblud is heard saying: "Thank you for everything."

Yungblud's performance on the single received the seal of approval from Osbourne, who said: "He did an amazing job. I couldn't have done it better myself."

A physical product release of "Back To The Beginning" will follow later in 2026 from Mercury Studios.

Fans around the world who joined the livestream or were there in person, and those who missed it, will now have the chance to experience this landmark event on the big screen.

More details on the theatrical rollout will be announced in the coming months.

According to The Guardian, "Back To The Beginning" was livestreamed to more than five million fans worldwide.

Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by fellow original BLACK SABBATH members Tony Iommi (guitar),Geezer Butler (bass) and Bill Ward (drums) for the aforementioned four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer, who has Parkinson's disease, sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.

At the end of SABBATH's set, Ozzy said: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts." Osbourne was then presented with a cake, while fireworks lit up the stadium from overhead.

A message on screen then read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are fucking amazing. Birmingham Forever," before the sky lit up with fireworks.

There was also an online auction benefiting those charities. Items up for bid included two Gibson guitars signed by performers, a GUNS N' ROSES pinball machine, several gold record and CD displays including BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", LED ZEPPELIN's "Physical Graffiti" and METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets", plus more than a dozen travel packages.

A livestream of the daylong event was announced in June. While it was called a livestream, the video was delayed two hours from the in-arena start time.

Livestream tickets were priced $29.99, which got you live viewing and access to video for 48 hours. The livestream and T-shirt bundle was priced $64.98. It got you event viewing and a "Back To The Beginning" T-shirt.

"Back To The Beginning" was captured, produced and distributed by Mercury Studios ("One To One: John & Yoko", "American Symphony", "Metallica Saved My Life"). Mercury has partnered with Kiswe — the global D2C streaming partner behind the record-breaking BTS concert livestream — to deliver this moment of music history to fans across the globe.

Curated by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, the event featured arguably the greatest lineup of rock and metal bands ever assembled on one day.

Two hastily assembled supergroups — dubbed Supergroup A and Supergroup B — performed at the event, with EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt taking part in a five-song set of covers, while ex-Ozzy guitarist Jake E. Lee made an appearance for covers of "The Ultimate Sin" and "Shot In The Dark". Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing joined Morello, Billy Corgan (SMASHING PUMPKINS) and Adam Jones (TOOL) for a rendition of PRIEST's "Breaking The Law", while LIVING COLOUR's Vernon Reid hopped onstage for a cover of Ozzy's "Bark At The Moon", with GHOST's Papa V Perpetua (a.k.a. Tobias Forge) handling lead vocals.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Premier)