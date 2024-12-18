BAD RELIGION And DEAD KENNEDYS To Headline California's LUCKY PUNKS! Festival

Get ready for an unforgettable St. Patrick's Day weekend as Brew Ha Ha Productions and Punk In The Park proudly present Lucky Punks!, a one-day craft beer and music festival featuring an iconic punk lineup and unbeatable craft beer tasting. The event will take place Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California.

Headlining this massive celebration are punk legends BAD RELIGION, performing alongside powerhouse acts like the DEAD KENNEDYS, THE AQUABATS, LAGWAGON, STREET DOGS (performing their "Back To The World" album in full for its 20th anniversary),THE DEFIANT, THE BRIGGS, PULLEY and HOIST THE COLORS. The Lucky Punks! festival will feature two stages with no overlapping sets.

Tickets for this all-ages event are on sale now at www.PunkInThePark.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival day.

Festival promoter Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions shared his excitement, promising: "This is going to be one hell of a celebration. The fans have been telling us they want Punk In The Park back at Oak Canyon, so we’re bringing it — and we're gonna go hard with this rendition we affectionately call Lucky Punks! Get ready, punks — this is one St. Patrick's Day you won't want to miss!"

In addition to an epic day of live punk rock, fans 21 and over can enjoy three hours of optional craft beer tasting for just $15, featuring a wide selection of top-tier breweries. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the general admission and VIP areas, with vegan options included.

Whether you come for the music, the beer, or both, Lucky Punks! promises a high-energy St. Patrick's Day experience for all.

Lucky Punks! is an all-ages event, though attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone or guardian.

Lucky Punks! is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP),renowned for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In The Park and the landmark 2023-2024 Punk In Drublic presents NOFX Final Tour, among others.

Orange County, California's Oak Canyon Park is located at 5305 E. Santiago Canyon Road in Silverado and is less than two hours from Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. It's also just a short drive from John Wayne Airport in Irvine, California. The park features 14 acres of grass adjacent to a small lake, with many mature oak trees providing ample shade.

Lineup

BAD RELIGION

DEAD KENNEDYS

THE AQUABATS

LAGWAGON

STREET DOGS ("Back To The World" 20th-Anniversary Set)

THE DEFIANT

THE BRIGGS

PULLEY

HOIST THE COLORS

Tickets:

* General admission tickets start at: $54 + fees

* VIP tickets start at: $149+ fees

* A super exclusive VIP On Stage Ticket option is also available for purchase.

* All tickets provide access to music performances and the option for craft beer tasting as a $15 add-on purchase for 21+.

VIP tickets include access to all GA areas plus:

* Commemorative VIP laminate

* Dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes

* Dedicated VIP main stage viewing area

* Access to VIP lounge with seating

* Upgraded restrooms

* Dedicated food and VIP bars

For more information, visit www.PunkInThePark.com.

Founded in Orange County, California in 2010, Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP) is driven by a passion for craft beer and a vision for creating unique annual events. Led by co-founder and director of events Cameron Collins, a true craft beer enthusiast, BHHP has grown to become one of the largest craft-beer event producers in the country, creating diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and festivals across the U.S. As a for-profit organization with a mission to give back, BHHP has helped numerous non-profits raise awareness and funds for worthy causes.