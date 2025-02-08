CREMATORY Releases Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming Album 'Destination'

In the more than three decades of their existence, CREMATORY have seen trends come and go, while always staying true to their trademarks, they belong to one of Germany's most distinctive gothic metal pioneers to date. Following their latest studio offering, "Inglorious Darkness" (2022),now, CREMATORY returns with a brand new single, "Destination", the title track of the band's forthcoming album that is slated for a May 2 release via ROAR!

"It's a really tough song, but at the same time it has a catchy chorus that drills itself straight into the ear canal and won't let go," the band comments. "This song will also be the opener on the tour in May for the 'Destination' album. A big punch in the face with a great chorus!"

With their 17th studio album, CREMATORY promises to reach new and even higher levels than ever before. Combining all the strengths and phases of the gothic metal pioneers, going back to their melodic death metal roots in places, diving deep into the gothic realm again but also surprising listeners, "Destination" will mark a triumphant return to the past combined with the strengths of the present.

"The new studio album 'Destination' is an ingenious mix of the 90s gothic metal times like 'Illusions', combined with hard melodic death metal hymns like 'Act Seven' and modern electronic songs with German lyrics in the style of 'Revolution'. More is not possible", drummer Markus Jüllich recently said and added: "With 'Destination' the new standard of the modern melodic gothic metal era is determined! The previous album 'Inglorious Darkness' was the start of Felix singing all the songs on his own again and now we've managed a perfect precision landing with 'Destination'!"

With many more album details to be unveiled in the weeks ahead, one thing is already clear: CREMATORY are highly motivated, are upping the ante and definitely still have a lot to say even after 34 years of a successful band history!

CREMATORY is:

Felix Stass - Vocals

Rolf Munkes - Guitar

Oliver Revilo - Bass

Katrin Jüllich - Keyboards, Samples

Markus Jüllich - Drums, Programming