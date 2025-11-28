BEHEMOTH, DIMMU BORGIR And DARK FUNERAL Announce October 2026 European Tour

In October 2026, two of the most influential forces in extreme metal join together for a monumental live assault: BEHEMOTH and DIMMU BORGIR will embark on the "In League With Satan" co-headline tour, storming across Europe. As special guests, the Swedish black metal icons DARK FUNERAL will add even more ferocity to an already devastating lineup.

This unholy trinity represents some of the darkest, most powerful, and most visionary acts the genre has ever produced. Fans can expect colossal stage productions, blistering performances, and an atmosphere steeped in occult grandeur and sonic extremity.

The "In League With Satan" tour promises to be one of the most anticipated extreme metal events of the decade.

DIMMU BORGIR says: "It's been a few years since we've done a proper European tour, and what a great way to get back out there — teaming up with our brothers in BEHEMOTH for this massive European run. We'll be bringing a brand-new show with us, and we can't wait to share our next chapter with both new and familiar faces."

BEHEMOTH leader Adam "Nergal" Darski commented: "Legions of Europe! We decided to outdo ourselves and bring the biggest black metal package ever assembled. BEHEMOTH, DIMMU BORGIR and DARK FUNERAL … historic … biblical! Let's get evil as fuck!"

"In League With Satan" 2026 tour dates:

Oct. 09 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

Oct. 10 - Zwickau, Germany - Sparkassen-Arena Zwickau

Oct. 11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Oct. 13 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

Oct. 14 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Oct. 16 - Paris, France - Zenith

Oct. 18 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage

Oct. 20 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

Oct. 22 - Hamburg, Germany - Inselpark Arena

Oct. 23 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

Oct. 24 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova

Oct. 27 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

Oct. 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - B-K

Oct. 30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

Tickets will go on sale from December 3 at 10 a.m. CET.

BEHEMOTH's latest album, "The Shit Ov God", came out in May via Nuclear Blast Records.

BEHEMOTH have always been known for not shying away from controversy, and they most certainly remain true to this approach with their 13th full-length. Here's a band that, 34 years in, is releasing its most inflammatory and extreme record to date. Eight songs that go into the fathoms of humanity, divinity, and what defiance means in an age where individuality is prized but everyone is clinging to their saviors — musically, politically, or otherwise. The title of the album is in line with those sensibilities.

"It's like me at the age of 15, when I turned the cross upside-down," Nergal explained to Kerrang! magazine earlier this year. "It's the simplest, most fucking atavistic reaction of disagreement, of rebellion. It's primitive, it's primal, it's vulgar. You invert the cross, so I used the same semantic tool here. I took this acronym that is probably the most sacred for all the Christians, but I just turned it upside-down. And there's some existential philosophy there, too. If there is a God, then we are the excrement. But being the lesser being is not a reason to mourn or to be depressed. We're gonna wear it as a badge of honor."

Nergal added of the album title: "Some people said it's too simple. But then we did 'The Satanist', everyone said that was as well. They said it was not creative. Well, it came over 30 years into extreme metal history, and nobody had used it yet. I think that's pretty brilliant of me, actually."

BEHEMOTH meticulously chose the audiovisual artists involved on the album. Production on the album was helmed by the inimitable Jens Bogren of Fascination Street Studios (EMPEROR, ENSLAVED, KREATOR, ROTTING CHRIST et al.). Working closely with the band, Bogren's deft hand underscored the band's natural sound while sacrificing none of the mayhem and ferocity which permeates the band's essence. As is always the case with BEHEMOTH, the visuals were as carefully constructed as the sound. The band tapped long-time collaborator and partner in crime Bartek Rogalewicz (BLACK.LODGE.IS.NOW) as well as Dark Sigil Workshop to make the beautifully ominous and unique cover art.

DIMMU BORGIR recently completed recording, mixing and mastering its long-awaited new album. The LP was overseen by veteran Swedish metal producer Fredrik Nordström, at Studio Fredman in Västra Frölunda, Sweden.

This past June, DIMMU BORGIR announced Kjell Åge "Damage" Karlsen as the band's new guitarist. Karlsen, who previously played with DIMMU BORGIR vocalist Shagrath (real name: Stian Tomt Thoresen) in the long-running Norwegian rock act CHROME DIVISION, made his live debut with DIMMU BORGIR on June 27 at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway.

Longtime DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Andersen) announced his departure from the band in the summer of 2024, explaining that he wanted to reactivate his OLD MAN'S CHILD project.

The now-48-year-old Galder played his final concert with DIMMU BORGIR on August 17, 2024 as the headliner of the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

Galder is a founding member of the melodic black metal band OLD MAN'S CHILD, with whom he released one EP and seven studio albums between 1994 and 2009.

DIMMU BORGIR's current lineup is officially a duo comprising Shagrath on lead vocals and Silenoz (real name: Sven Atle Kopperud) on rhythm guitar. They are joined by session musicians Karlsen on guitar, Dariusz "Daray" Brzozowski on drums (since 2008),Geir "Gerlioz" Bratland on keyboards (since 2010) and Victor Brandt on bass (since 2018).

DIMMU BORGIR's latest album, "Eonian", came out in 2018. The LP was released right in time for the band's 25th anniversary in 2018, about eight years after its predecessor, "Abrahadabra". Since then, DIMMU BORGIR has played various tours all around the world, including shows at leading metal festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Hellfest.

DIMMU BORGIR released a collection of its cover songs, "Inspiratio Profanus", in December 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Inspiratio Profanus" featured the first single "Black Metal" by VENOM, "Perfect Strangers" (DEEP PURPLE),"Burn In Hell" (TWISTED SISTER) and renditions from CELTIC FROST, as well as other influential artists.