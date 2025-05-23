BIG WRECK Returns With New Single 'Believer'

2025 is already roaring for Canadian rock powerhouse BIG WRECK. Hot on the heels of being crowned official ambassadors for Record Store Day Canada — a title reserved for iconic and influential artists with an enduring influence on Canadian culture — a Juno nomination for "Rock Album Of The Year", BIG WRECK has just released its latest single, the thunderous "Believer". The track hits like a sonic shockwave, showcasing a band at the top of its game.

With "Believer", BIG WRECK continues to push creative boundaries, seamlessly blending technical mastery with raw emotional depth. Produced by longtime collaborator Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, ALICE IN CHAINS, DEFTONES),the groove captures the organic, almost instinctual birth of the track — one that radiates both spontaneity and precision. True to form, BIG WRECK elevates the guitar from mere accompaniment to a central storyteller, crafting a melodic narrative that speaks as powerfully as the lyrics themselves. "Believer" exemplifies the band's evolution while staying rooted in the authenticity that has defined their career. It's a testament to BIG WRECK's enduring artistry — an explosive, soul-stirring anthem that reinforces why they remain a towering force in modern rock.

BIG WRECK guitarist/vocalist Ian Thornley says: "The groove always felt right in this one. It was written fast, it started with the riff and just kept going. It was important to me, too, that the guitar part had its own narrative, I wanted it to tell its own story."

Led by Thornley, BIG WRECK first took the rock world by storm in 1997 with its platinum-certified debut album, "In Loving Memory Of…", which spawned timeless hits like "The Oaf", "That Song" and "Blown Wide Open". Over the years, Thornley's unparalleled ability to fuse progressive rock, blues, and alternative influences has earned the band critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase that spans generations.

With albums like "Albatross" (2012) and "Ghosts" (2014) cracking the Top 5 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, and tracks like "Albatross" making history as the band's first No. 1 hit on Canadian rock radio, BIG WRECK has proven time and again that they are not just survivors but pioneers in the genre. Their impact extends beyond Canada, with a massive presence in the U.S. rock scene and a reputation for delivering jaw-dropping live performances that leave fans and critics alike in awe.