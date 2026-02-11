BILLY CORGAN Celebrates First Anniversary Of His 'The Magnificent Others' Podcast

Last year, Billy Corgan — frontman of the two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS — launched his widely praised podcast "The Magnificent Others". In its first year, Corgan's latest foray into podcasting has set itself apart by bringing listeners face-to-face with world-renowned guests including innovative entrepreneurs, trailblazing scientists, and visionary leaders who have dared to push boundaries and redefine what's possible. Whether hosting personal heroes or peers, Corgan's interviews have been lauded for their honesty about success, legacy, and the creative process across disciplines.

From the beginning, "The Magnificent Others" was always going to be different, with Corgan's distinct viewpoint shaping the whole project.

"I'd like to celebrate people in the culture that I feel are either misunderstood or overlooked," he said at the time. "I only want to talk to people that I am passionately interested in talking to."

In its first installment, "The Magnificent Others" kicked off with an impressive slate of guests, including KISS legend Gene Simmons, Corey Feldman, Carnie Wilson (WILSON PHILLIPS),Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) and Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo. Whether speaking to forebears like REO SPEEDWAGON's Kevin Cronin and THE DOORS' Robby Krieger, or to contemporaries like BUSH's Gavin Rossdale and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' DeLeo brothers, Corgan's candid interview style invited artists to open up about the triumphs and pitfalls of their journeys, while also digging into how the industry and world at large has changed over time. As the series continued, Corgan bridged generations by talking to everyone from Patrik Mata, Daryl Hall to Dianne Warren to Yungblud, while also welcoming guests from outside the music world, including Malcolm McDowell, Penn Jillette, Carrot Top, "Brady Bunch" star Susan Olsen, and Michelin Star chef Curtis Duffy.

Timeless for its enduring conversations about the life of an artist and yet timely for its discussions of what that means in today's world, "The Magnificent Others" has already proven another rich addition to Corgan's vast array of diverse endeavors.

Of the podcast, Corgan said: "Given the tremendous support for my show's first season, the goal now is to expand the reach and scope of our guests to something far more universal and dare I say, spiritual. For even if one does not believe in the oft-discussed 'higher power', there's no denying the might of the human spirit at work."

When not developing "The Magnificent Others", Corgan rereleased "Machina" last summer for its 25th anniversary, followed by the massive 30th-anniversary celebration of the PUMPKINS' seminal 1995 RIAA diamond-certified double album "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness", including a deluxe vinyl reissue featuring previously unheard live recordings from the world tour supporting the album, a one-of-a-kind reimagining of "Mellon Collie"'s iconic hits and beloved fan favorites onstage with the Lyric Opera Of Chicago, and culinary collaborations with Vosges Haut-Chocolat and Erewhon.

Beyond founding and fronting THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, Billy stands out as a solo artist, producer, songwriter, poet, wrestling promoter, podcast host, and café owner. His solo catalog comprises "TheFutureEmbrace" (2005),"Aegea" (2014),"Ogilala" (2017) and, most recently, "Cotillions" (2019). In the studio, he has notably collaborated with everyone from Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH, Rick Ocasek, CHEAP TRICK, Ray Davies, NEW ORDER, Marianne Faithful, and SCORPIONS to KORN, PHANTOGRAM, THE VERONICAS and CODE ORANGE. He has also contributed music to soundtracks such as "Ransom", directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, "Stigmata" and "Spun", to name a few. He released his first poetry book, "Blinking With Fists", in 2004. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) — home to a dynamic roster and bombastic pay-per-view spectacles. He notably owns Madame ZuZu's Tea House in Highland Park, where he often performs intimate surprise sets. Corgan also remains a staunch animal advocate who supports no-kill shelters such as PAWS Chicago. The Chicago native is constantly writing and recording new music.