BILLY SHEEHAN To Miss SONS OF APOLLO's South American Tour Due To 'Travel Restrictions'; Temporary Replacement Announced

Bassist Billy Sheehan will be unable to join his SONS OF APOLLO bandmates on their South American tour next month due to "travel restrictions", according to a press release from the tour promoter, Top Link Music. His replacement on the trek will be ANGRA's Felipe Andreoli.

Top Link Music manager and concert promoter Paulo Baron commented on Sheehan's absence from the gigs, saying in a statement: "Billy Sheehan will not be able to participate in the tour for personal reasons that he did not want to disclose to me, but that we respect, so both SONS OF APOLLO and I, who am the promoter of the tour, invited Felipe Andreoli to replace the great bassist Billy Sheehan."

About his participation in the SONS OF APOLLO tour, Andreoli said: "For me it is a huge honor to replace Billy in these shows. He is one of my great heroes of the bass and history. I learned a lot watching him play."

Sheehan is an avowed member of the Church Of Scientology, which does not have an official position on vaccines, according to Time magazine. However, the church emphasizes the "harmful effects of drugs, toxins and other chemicals that lodge in the body and create a biochemical barrier to spiritual well-being," according to its web site. Sheehan has not publicly disclosed whether he has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the official web site of the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil, proof of vaccine is required for most travelers to Brazil.

In addition to Sheehan, SONS OF APOLLO features former DREAM THEATER members Mike Portnoy (drums) and Derek Sherinian (keyboards),Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (guitar; ex-GUNS N' ROSES) and Jeff Scott Soto (vocals; ex-JOURNEY, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN'S RISING FORCE).

SONS OF APOLLO's South American tour dates:

August 09 - Curitiba, Brazil @Ópera de Arame

August 11 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @Circo Voador

August 13 - São Paulo, Brazil @Tokio Marine Hall

August 14 – Brasília, Brazil @ Toinha Brasil Show

August 16 – Santiago, Chile @Teatro Cariola

August 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @Teatro Flores

SONS OF APOLLO' second studio album, "MMXX" (pronounced: 20/20),was released in January 2020 via InsideOut Music/Sony.