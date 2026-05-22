BOKASSA Returns With New Single 'Doesn't Matter If You Love It Here'

Norwegian stoner punk trio BOKASSA returns in grand style with its brand new single, "Doesn't Matter If You Love It Here". A melodic stoner rock banger with a metallic edge and sun-scorched desert vibe, the track feels tailor-made for long road trips, hazy summer days, and late nights ready to erupt.

Never ones to stand still, BOKASSA leans into a more melodic vocal approach here, without sacrificing the air-guitar-ready riffs and instantly addictive hooks that define the band's sound. Lyrically, the band explores something far more ominous.

"'Doesn't Matter If You Love It Here' is about how we as a civilization have treated the earth over a long period of time, and how it may now be coming to an end because of our negligence," the band explains. "Like a relationship that's run its course and is beyond saving — much like the bond between humanity and the natural resources of this planet."

The single is out via the band's own label, Kings Of Stonerpunk Records, marking a return to their DIY roots — the same label that released their breakthrough debut, "Divide & Conquer", back in 2017.

BOKASSA frontman Jørn Kaarstad adds: "We've always been a band that does a lot of things ourselves, and that DIY spirit has been there since day one — even when we were booking our own shows in the early years (yes, even the METALLICA tour). We've always wanted to return to that, and we're really excited to finally take that step again with this new single."

The track was produced, engineered, and mixed by two-time Grammy winner Adrian Bushby (FOO FIGHTERS, MUSE, THE DARKNESS),and mastered by George Perks (DON BROCO, ENTER SHIKARI),with recording taking place at Otterhead Studios in England in March 2026.

Accompanying the release is a new music video that dives headfirst into grindhouse chaos, following the band as they host bass player auditions that spiral into something far more violent than expected. With its gritty aesthetic and tongue-in-cheek brutality, the clip channels cult classics like "Bad Taste" and pays homage to '70s and '80s slasher B-movies.

"I love horror movies, especially those campy '70s and '80s ones," Kaarstad adds. "They're often as goofy as they are scary, so we wanted to capture that same feeling — and I think we got pretty close."

To coincide with the release, BOKASSA will hit the road this summer, joining CLUTCH across Spain and France, and LAGWAGON for a run of shows in Germany, alongside select festival appearances in Norway. Check out the confirmed dates below.

May 31 - Élysée Montmartre, Paris (FR)*

June 02 - Transbordeur, Lyon (FR)*

June 04 - Sala Riviera, Madrid (ES)*

June 05 - Sala Apolo, Barcelona (ES)*

June 06 - Sala Santana 27, Bilbao (ES)*

June 20 - Trandalrock, Trandal (NO)

July 03 - Løddepønk Wakestockfestival (NO)

August 02 - F-Haus, Jena (DE)^

August 04 - Hirsch, Nuremberg (DE)^

August 05 - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg (DE)^

August 07 - Club Vaudeville, Lindau (DE)^

August 08 - Substage, Karlsruhe (DE)^

September 05 - High Voltage Rockfest, Bergen (NO)

* with CLUTCH

^ with LAGWAGON

BOKASSA is:

Jørn Kaarstad: Lead vocal and guitars

Olav Dowkes: Drums

Photo by Christina Bjørke