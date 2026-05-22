STAIND's AARON LEWIS Announces 'Give My Country Back' Solo Album, Shares Title Track

Multi-platinum-selling country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis will release his new solo album, "Give My Country Back", on July 17 via Big Machine Label Group. To celebrate the announcement, Lewis has dropped the album's title track, "Give My Country Back", today.

With his sixth solo country album, Lewis once again delivers the unapologetic honesty and hard-earned perspective that have defined his career. Across ten tracks, "Give My Country Back" explores themes of accountability, resilience, faith, patriotism and personal growth — pairing gritty throwback country textures with Lewis's unmistakable vocal intensity.

"That's life's struggle right there," Lewis says. "You are the master of your own destiny, and everything happens because of your actions — whether you want to admit it or not. Self-ownership is a huge thing to learn how to do in this life, and it's always an internal battle."

Produced by Sol Philcox-Littlefield, the album blends roughhewn honky-tonk roots with modern country muscle, creating a project that feels both deeply personal and defiantly bold. Lewis co-wrote five songs on the record alongside longtime collaborators including Jeffrey Steele and Bobby Pinson, while additional contributions from Casey Bethard, Travis Meadows and others helped shape the album's reflective yet fiery spirit.

The newly released title track, "Give My Country Back", carries on the patriotic tradition of Lewis's country heroes, channeling swampy country grit, stinging acoustic riffs and unwavering conviction into an anthem rooted in freedom and frustration with the modern political climate.

"I actually care about the fact we have people we put in their positions, who are in no way, shape, or form doing anything in any way that is better for us," Lewis says.

Lewis has spent more than 15 years building one of country music's most unique acts. Following a multi-platinum rock career, he successfully transitioned into country music while maintaining the fiercely loyal audience that first connected with his brutally honest songwriting.

Since launching his solo country career, Lewis has earned two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts with "Town Line" and "Sinner", released the platinum-certified collaboration "Country Boy" featuring George Jones and Charlie Daniels, and scored a gold-certified No. 1 hit with 2021's "Am I The Only One". His catalog has now surpassed 5.7 billion career streams worldwide.

At 54 years old, Lewis says "Give My Country Back" reflects a season of change and renewed focus in his life, both personally and creatively.

"This is the perfect record for where I'm at right now," Lewis explains. "As you get older, you start realizing your time is coming to a close. I wasn't living as cleanly as possible, so I quit drinking. I quit smoking cigarettes. I've done some kickboxing. I'm on a healthier routine, and I want to get better before I can't. The realization that life is more than half over will get you to change, if you allow it. That's where I'm at."

Songs including "The Door", "Bad Thing to Be Good At", "Too High For This", "Let Go Like The Rain" and "People I've Known" further showcase Lewis's fearless songwriting and unmistakable voice — balancing conviction, vulnerability and raw reflection throughout the album.

"My music is my life. Every one of those songs," Lewis says. "If you listen to it all, you'll probably know me better than I know myself."

Lewis is currently on the road on his "2026 American Tour", featuring his band THE STATELINERS.

"Give My Country Back" track listing:

01. The Door

02. Bad Thing To Be Good At

03. Too High For This

04. List Of Things To Quit

05. Give My Country Back

06. People I've Known

07. Let Go Like The Rain

08. A Showman's Life

09. Keeping Up With The Jonesin'

10. Duct Tape And Bailin' Wire

Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum STAIND founder to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country album debuts "Town Line" and "Sinner", as well as Billboard's No. 1 Hot Country song debut "Am I The Only One", only the ninth time since 1958. Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. Lewis's latest solo album, "The Hill", came out in March 2024.

In 2024, Lewis was awarded Pandora's Billionaires Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform.

One of the songs on "The Hill" was "Made In China" — written by Lewis and Bobby Pinson — which offered the loud-and-proud declaration that some things are still made in the USA. The song features such lyrics as "I ain't made in China / From all the cheapest parts / I ain't one for driving them imported foreign cars / I'm more like American muscle from 1966 / I ain't made in China / I'm American as it gets / I ain't made by Uyghur kids for pennies on the dollar / I'm made in the USA / It says so on my collar / Tried and true, red, white and blue / My roots run way too thick / yeah, I ain't made in China / 'Cause I'm American as it gets."

"The best songs come from a place of authenticity," explained Lewis. "This one started as a conversation with friends as we picked up items around the room with 'Made In China' stamped on the bottom. And we put pen to paper."

The "Let's Go Fishing" lyrics find the 54-year-old Lewis — an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade and a half — singing about "making America great again", "turning off CNN" and using the "Let's Go, Brandon!" catchphrase, which was coined by American conservatives to criticize then-U.S. president Joe Biden.

Lewis made headlines in September 2021 when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

In March 2022, Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't blindly listen to information that is delivered by the mainstream media.

"I'm not uneducated; I'm actually really smart, and I look for myself. I seek other options of information," he said. "I refuse to believe that a huge, gigantic corporation has our best interest in mind."

Asked where he gets his news, Lewis said: "I have news feeds and people that I follow on Telegram. Dan Ball. Andrew Wilkow. Mark Levin. If I'm gonna watch any sort of news source on television, it's Tucker Carlson."

At some of his solo concerts during the Biden administration, Lewis took the stage while wearing a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating "FUJOE," an expletive directed toward Biden.

Image credit: Ken Corson