BREAKING BENJAMIN Drummer SHAUN FOIST To 'Step Away' From Touring

BREAKING BENJAMIN drummer Shaun Foist has announced that he will "step away" from touring with the band to "focus on healing" in his ongoing battle with Hashimoto's disease.

Earlier today (Thursday, August 28),Shaun released the following statement via social media: "Friends, family, and most importantly, the fans I've battled Hashimoto's disease since 2017, facing fatigue, leg weakness, stiffness, weight changes, and overall drum playing control issues. During the [spring 2025] 'Awaken The Fallen' tour, I was experiencing extreme leg fatigue and complications, making drumming nearly impossible. We ran tests on my back that came out fine thankfully, but tests confirmed Hashimoto's had flared, pushing my thyroid into 'hyper' mode, causing weakness and weight loss.

"After speaking with my family and doctors, I've decided to step away from the road at this time to focus on healing.

"Please continue supporting the band and enjoying the shows.

"I care deeply about our legacy, and I don't want my health to affect performances.

"Thank you for the years of love and support. I will play drums again."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Hashimoto's disease is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland. It can cause lower-than-normal levels of thyroid hormone in the body. This affects several areas of the body and causes symptoms like fatigue, weight gain and constipation. Hashimoto's disease is treatable with medication.

Prior to joining the revamped lineup of BREAKING BENJAMIN, Foist spent 13 years immersing himself in all things drumming, including playing with PICTURE ME BROKEN, a band fronted by Gregg Allman's daughter Brooklyn Allman.

Foist has been laying down a heavy, meticulous groove on the road and in recording studios for numerous Midwest and East Coast rock bands for over 20 years. As the current drummer for BREAKING BENJAMIN, Shaun and the rest of his bandmates (under the direction of BREAKING BENJAMIN's frontman, founder and principal songwriter Benjamin Burnley) experienced a first-time thrill of a lifetime when the band's album "Dark Before Dawn" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard. The band's first single ("Failure") also held down the No. 1 spot on Rock Radio airplay nationwide for eight consecutive weeks.

With influences including Neil Peart, Tico Torres and John Bonham, Shaun continues to study and be inspired by the work of his contemporaries — and considers live performance and touring two essential keys in fully developing as an artist.

When not recording, touring or conducting drum clinics, Shaun enjoys passing his valuable insight and life experience on to his students via in-person and online classes.