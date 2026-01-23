BREAKING BENJAMIN Guitarist KEITH WALLEN Releases New Solo Single 'A Thin Line'

BREAKING BENJAMIN guitarist Keith Wallen has kicked off 2026 with the new single "A Thin Line". The song's gentle acoustic guitar strumming is accompanied by Wallen's emotive, room-filling vocals. It will remind you of the alt power ballads of the late '90s, wherein its heft lies in its simplicity .

"The duality of outcomes from the choices we make could mean the difference between our personal heaven or hell, war or peace, or even life or death," Wallen shares about the song's meaning.

Wallen has been dropping singles for the past 12 months, starting with "Us Against The World". He also shared the anthemic "Dead Inside", delivered his gorgeous take on Avril Lavigne's contemplative classic "I'm With You" and teamed up with GORE. singer Haley Roughton for "Teeth Marks".

Wallen is a prolific songwriter responsible for soaring melodies and hypnotic hooks heard across modern rock radio. The West Virginia-born troubadour uses his solo work as a vehicle to explore his multifaceted passions, moving seamlessly from the smart pop of '80s favorites like THE POLICE and DEPECHE MODE to the big moody riffs of '90s grunge heroes like ALICE IN CHAINS, SOUNDGARDEN and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS.

His co-writing collaborations include compositions with SAINT ASONIA, FUEL, WE CAME AS ROMANS, RED, DOROTHY and KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch's LOVE AND DEATH. Wallen bares his soul as a solo artist with earnest resolve, powering his honest anthems with commanding vocals.

A former member of ADELITAS WAY, Keith was among his first calls when Benjamin Burnley decided to reform and reconfigure his band. "Dark Before Dawn", BREAKING BENJAMIN's powerhouse comeback, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "Ember" followed in 2018.

Keith's independently produced acoustic and piano-driven "Allies" EP arrived in 2014. His debut solo album, 2021's "This World Or The Next", featured "Dream Away", a song streamed 1.4 million times on Spotify alone. His second solo album, "Infinity Now", includes production and co-writing contributions from Kevin Thrasher (RIVALS, Jelly Roll) and work with Dan Braunstein (SPIRITBOX, DAYSEEKER) and Andrew Baylis (SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert).

Produced by Thrasher and mixed by Joel Wanasek (RAIN CITY DRIVE, Scott Stapp),Keith's sophomore solo album, "Infinity Now", extends a warm invitation into the singer/songwriter's heart and mind. Hard rock bombast meets intimate pensiveness via engaging songs like "Blackout", "Strings" and first single, "Headspace Holiday".

As guitarist for BREAKING BENJAMIN, a solo artist or songwriting collaborator, the common threads through Keith Wallen's work are honesty, authenticity, and heartfelt spirit.