BRIAN MAY On Possibility Of New QUEEN Music: 'I Think It Could Happen'

In a new interview with Mojo magazine, QUEEN guitarist Brian May confirmed there is a possibility of him and his bandmates releasing new material. "I think it could happen," he said. "Both Roger [Taylor, QUEEN drummer] and I are constantly writing and coming up with ideas and doing things in our studios. I could have the beginnings of a QUEEN song right there in front of me now. It's just whether the idea reaches maturity or not. It's whether that seed can grow."

Last October, Taylor was equally hopeful QUEEN would release new music, telling Uncut magazine: "I think we might.

"Brian and myself were talking the other day, and we both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not?" he continued. "We can still play. We can still sing. So I don't see why not."

Back in November 2022, May was asked by Variety if there is "any chance" of him, Taylor and singer Adam Lambert recording new music together. He responded: "I've got to tell you it hasn't happened yet, but we do bring the subject up. Generally, when we are together, the live show is all-consuming. There isn't really time to discuss any studio action. We feel as if the live stuff is what the public wants. And when we're not on tour, Adam has his own career. So, I suppose that the opportunity to make an album together doesn't come up, but I'm not saying that it couldn't happen."

Five years ago, May and Taylor revealed to Classic Rock magazine that they tried to record a new song with Lambert but they ultimately decided against releasing it.

"We did record a song which we haven't actually finished," Taylor said at the time. "I can't remember what it's called. I think we were still discussing what we should call it."

Added May: "It was a song that we'd tried to adapt that had come from a friend. It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn't crack it. We couldn't get there."

The recording sessions for track reportedly took place in Nashville during a QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT U.S. tour.

Taylor went on to say that he wouldn't rule out a new QUEEN album with Lambert on vocals.

"It would be nice to do some stuff," he said. "I wouldn't rule it out. Adam has said, 'Any time you want me to sing on something…' If the other two decide, 'Let's do something', I'd be there."

Lambert, May and Taylor first shared the stage during "American Idol" in May 2009 for a performance of "We Are The Champions". They teamed up again in 2011 at the MTV European Music Awards in Belfast, Ireland for an electrifying eight-minute finale of "The Show Must Go On", "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" and in the summer of 2012, Lambert performed a series of shows with QUEEN across Europe as well as dates in Russia, Ukraine and Poland. They have since completed a number of tours and performed at some of the biggest festivals in the world.

In May 2019, Lambert said that he wasn't convinced it was the right move for him to record new music with QUEEN. Speaking to Hunger, he said: "People always ask if we want to record together, and I'm not sure it makes total sense, because it wouldn't really be QUEEN, because, to me, QUEEN is Freddie. My favorite thing is collaborating and putting these concerts together and creating on stage — it's super fulfilling and exciting. To present these ideas to these two gentlemen — especially when they like the idea."

May previously described Lambert as the only singer the band had found capable of filling the shoes of iconic frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 of complications from to AIDS. "Adam is the first person we've encountered who can do all the QUEEN catalogue without blinking," said May. "He is a gift from God." Taylor echoed the guitarist's sentiments, adding: "[Adam's] incredibly musical, and we certainly take anything he says quite seriously."

Lambert, for his part, downplayed the Mercury comparisons, saying: "There's never going to be another, and I'm not replacing him. That's not what I'm doing. I'm trying to keep the memory alive, and remind people how amazing he was, without imitating him. I'm trying to share with the audience how much he inspired me."

In 2004, QUEEN recruited BAD COMPANY singer Paul Rodgers, with whom they completed two world tours and released an album, "The Cosmos Rocks", in 2008. They amicably parted ways a year later when Rodgers returned to BAD COMPANY. Since 2011, QUEEN has been fronted by Lambert.

In 2022, QUEEN shared a rediscovered track, "Face It Alone", featuring Mercury's vocals.