BRUCE DICKINSON Says IRON MAIDEN Has No Interest In Playing Las Vegas Sphere: 'The Band Would Be Very Uncomfortable With The Idea'

During an appearance on the August 14 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson was asked if he and his bandmates would be interested in doing a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, the 17,600-capacity venue which has transformed live entertainment since opening in September 2023. He responded: "No. It's not MAIDEN. MAIDEN's about the relationship between the band and the audience, and the show, whilst it's a show, is an enhancement to what we do. The Sphere, as far as I can gather — I mean, I appreciate what you're saying about it's all encompassing, it's this and that, it's the other — but I think the band would be very uncomfortable with the idea. I mean, we just do a lot of stuff — we run around, we go around — and at the Sphere, what's the point? What's the point? In fact, what's the point of even being there, if you're a band?"

A massive, spherical venue known for its immersive entertainment experiences, including concerts and films, featuring a state-of-the-art 16K resolution wraparound screen and a powerful sound system, the Las Vegas Sphere is nestled near the Venetian Resort and Wynn Las Vegas just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The Sphere has already hosted residencies from a number of legendary rockers, including U2, PHISH, DEAD & COMPANY and THE EAGLES.

Earlier this month, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich confirmed that he and his bandmates were "considering" doing a residency at the Sphere in the fall of 2026 after the group's scheduled "M72" world tour dates conclude with another European run next July. Ulrich told "The Howard Stern Show": "I was there seeing U2 the first night, when they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it. I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances.

"I'm not going to bullshit you, I would fucking love to do it, let there be no question about it," Lars added. "It's not signed, sealed and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would fucking love to do it."

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett also expressed an interest in playing the Sphere, telling The Hollywood Reporter in April: "That's a great example of how venues are changing. That's using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to A.I. and making it a crazy experience."

U2 opened the building with 160,000-square-foot LED screens and 4D features, playing to more 700,000 fans across 40 sold-out dates from September 2023 through March 2024. The shows commemorated one of U2's most successful albums, the chart-topping 1991 release "Achtung Baby", played in its entirety, along with select tracks from other U2 LPs.

Sphere's next-generation technologies include the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

A key component of the Sphere experience that makes audiences feel like they've been transported to another world, Sphere's 10,000 haptic seats are integrated with Powersoft's infrasound system. Powersoft Mover is the company's revolutionary compact transducer that uses haptic feedback to provide event-goers with a more convincing, realistic experience, engaging the senses beyond visual and audio stimulation. Powersoft's patented moving-magnet technology is more durable, accurate and efficient, relying on an audio signal with ultra-low-frequency reproduction to make the chairs vibrate and shake as desired for each performance. To accompany the infrasound haptic system, Powersoft also supplied 2,500 audio channels for the seats, provided by 718 Powersoft Quattrocanali amplifiers.