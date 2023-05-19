BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Explains Why He Doesn't Drink Any Water While Performing

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chuck Shute Podcast", BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd explained why he doesn't drink any water while performing. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I haven't done that for a long time now. I hydrate a lot prior to going onstage, but then once I start, I don't like it because it tightens me up. I don't know why, but I'm way more flexible and it feels better without doing it. And it took me a second to do that, 'cause I used to be in this nervous habit of always taking a sip between every song."

He continued: "I saw Steve Perry from JOURNEY, I saw a live video of him, and he wasn't drinking any water. And then I started watching a lot of artists, a lot of pop artists, just a lot of singers with great vocal technique, and they weren't drinking anything. And so I started working on that. And it was so much better for me."

BUCKCHERRY will release its tenth studio album, "Vol. 10", on June 2. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Last August, BUCKCHERRY announced that Todd and guitarist Stevie Dacanay would head to Nashville in late September to finish the writing process for the band's tenth studio album. The band was scheduled to begin recording the effort on November 4, 2022.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

After performing 238 shows in support of "Hellbound", the band has hit the road in support of "Vol. 10". Touring kicked off on March 9 in Bowler, Wisconsin, co-headlining with SKID ROW.

BUCKCHERRY burst on to the scene in 1999 with its now-classic self-titled debut album. Hit singles "Lit Up", "For The Movies", "Dead Again" and "Check Your Head" brought the celebration back to the party scene, recalling the gritty glam impact of MÖTLEY CRÜE but with a Gen X-demanded, modern self-awareness. Later albums continued to develop their reputation for volatile, mercurial themes and infectious hooks; such singles as "Crazy Bitch", "Everything", "Too Drunk" and "All Night Long" became screaming choruses for fans across the world. With their irreverent and bawdy lyrics, delivered with Todd's whisky weathered vocals, paired with filthy guitar riffs and high-energy, throbbing bass lines, BUCKCHERRY has sustained a hard-earned reputation as a not-to-be-missed live presence with regular touring schedules alongside such legends as MÖTLEY CRÜE and PAPA ROACH.