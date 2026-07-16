BURY TOMORROW Shares New Single 'Sx', Launches DEATH RECORDS

Following four acclaimed albums with Sony Music, BURY TOMORROW enter the next chapter of their career with the release of their explosive new single "Sx", alongside the launch of their own independent imprint, Death Records.

More than just a new song, "Sx" marks the beginning of a completely new era for one of modern metal's most forward-thinking bands. Built on complete creative freedom, Death Records represents a future entirely on the band's own terms, allowing BURY TOMORROW to shape every aspect of their music, vision, and community without compromise.

"Sx" — short for "Symptom" — explores the complexities of the human experience and the daily struggle between light and darkness, certainty and doubt. It reflects the understanding that life isn't defined by absolutes, but by spectrums. Every person carries both beauty and burden, and we all have parts of ourselves we'd rather keep buried.

Speaking on the track, BURY TOMORROW vocalist Daniel Winter-Bates said: "'Sx' is the perfect way to introduce this new chapter. It's about grappling with the good and the bad every day, realizing that none of us are entirely one thing or another. Life exists in shades, not absolutes, and we all carry bones we bury deep."

Produced by Carl Bown (SLEEP TOKEN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE),"Sx" pushes BURY TOMORROW into bold new territory while retaining the crushing intensity that has defined their career. Drawing inspiration from industrial music, darkwave, and electronic influences, the single introduces new textures and sounds the band have long admired but never fully embraced. Dark, driving, and unapologetically gothic, "Sx" establishes the sonic identity for everything still to come.

Watch the "Sx" video below.

The announcement arrives alongside news of BURY TOMORROW's biggest headline tour to date. Set for February 2027, the band's European run includes London's iconic Brixton Academy and will see them perform to more than 30,000 fans across the continent, marking another milestone in a career that continues to reach new heights.

The arrival of "Sx" and Death Records signals far more than a new release. It marks the beginning of BURY TOMORROW's most ambitious chapter yet, one built on independence, reinvention and a fearless commitment to pushing the boundaries of what the band can be.

BURY TOMORROW is:

Kristan Dawson - Lead Guitar

Daniel Winter-Bates - Vocals

Davyd Winter-Bates - Bass Guitar

Ed Hartwell - Rhythm Guitar

Adam Jackson - Drums

Tom Prendergast - Keyboards, Vocals