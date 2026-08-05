SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER: GOJIRA 'Brought Something New To Guitar Riffing And Guitar Playing' In Metal

In an interview with Paolo Phoenix of Magenta TV conducted at this past weekend's Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser was asked what, in his opinion, constitutes a great riff. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's a hard one. Definitely it's not technical element. It's something that touches you. For me, it's riffs like [IRON MAIDEN's] 'Number Of The Beast' or [METALLICA's] 'Fight Fire With Fire'. [Laughs] It's something that really drives me. It takes me to a different level. Of course, technically you go there and you learn how to play and how to pick and everything, but there's something else, [not] only [the] technical [aspect]. You feel it was written with truth. You almost feel the METALLICA [guys] in the small room working the ['Fight Fire With Fire'] riff, James [Hetfield] and Lars [Ulrich] and Kirk [Hammett] and Cliff [Burton] playing that riff for the first time. Can you imagine the excitement? And that's what we feel, that excitement that you cannot explain."

Asked to name the last riff from a more modern band that he heard that made him go, "Wow, that's a great riff", Andreas said: "Yeah, I think GOJIRA. GOJIRA, it's a band and a guitar work that is very original. In a sense, they build their message around that new element of using the tapping or using that kind of groove. It's really hard to describe, but I think they brought something new to the guitar riffing and guitar playing, for sure."

Formed in Belo Horizonte in 1984, SEPULTURA helped redefine the boundaries of heavy metal and became the most internationally recognized Brazilian rock band of all time. Through landmark albums such as "Beneath The Remains", "Arise", "Chaos A.D." and "Roots", the band influenced generations and opened doors for Brazilian heavy music worldwide.

Throughout its career, SEPULTURA performed at some of the world's most important festivals, including Rock In Rio, Lollapalooza, Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and Download, building a legacy that transcends metal and has a permanent place in music history.

SEPULTURA's final show will take place on November 7, 2026 at the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo, Brazil. Also appearing on the bill will be METAL ALLEGIANCE, featuring some of the most respected musicians in the global metal scene, including Mike Portnoy of DREAM THEATER, Alex Skolnick and Chuck Billy of TESTAMENT, Phil Demmel, formerly of MACHINE HEAD, Troy Sanders of MASTODON, and bassist/founder Mark Menghi. The lineup will also feature confirmed appearances by KRISIUN, one of the world's most respected death metal bands, and American thrash metal band SACRED REICH. Former members and musicians connected to SEPULTURA's history over the decades are also expected to join the celebration, including Jean Dolabella and Jairo Guedz, the latter of whom preceded Kisser in the band's lineup.

SEPULTURA recently released a new EP, "The Cloud Of Unknowing", via Nuclear Blast Records.

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

SEPULTURA announced previous drummer Eloy Casagrande's departure on February 27, 2024, explaining in a statement that he was leaving to join "another project", with Eloy later confirming that he was the new drummer of SLIPKNOT.

The news of Eloy's exit from SEPULTURA came just two months after the band announced it would celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024 by embarking on a "farewell tour" which would cover the entire globe.

In SEPULTURA's statement, the remaining bandmembers expressed their shock over Casagrande's departure, saying they were "taken by surprise" that their now-former drummer would "abandon everything related to SEPULTURA" less than a month prior to the start of the tour.

SEPULTURA is putting together a live album commemorating its last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what SEPULTURA said will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage."