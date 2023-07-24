BUTCHER BABIES' HEIDI SHEPHERD: DOJA CAT Is 'Way More Metal Than Most Metalheads I Know'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, BUTCHER BABIES co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd was asked for her opinion on the current state of the metal scene. She responded: "I really love a lot of new bands that are out there. I think there's a lot of really great bands putting out really great music. And something that I can really respect is that people are experimenting and people are doing things that are different. People are not putting out the same record over and over again. People are expanding. I love that the genre is crossing with so many other genres as well. I'm such a huge fan of hip-hop. I'm such a huge fan of country. I'm a huge fan of all music, to be honest… It's just incredible to see the cross-genre happening and seeing that all these other fans in country or in rap are being exposed to metal. I feel like metal needs that. We all need that. We need that openness between music lovers in general. So that's a huge positive that I'm super excited to see."

Shepherd also touched upon BUTCHER BABIES' cover version of rapper Saweetie's chart-topping single "Best Friend", which featured fellow American rapper and singer Doja Cat. She said: "I love Doja Cat. She's way more metal than most metalheads I know. That girl is so cool. There's so much respect to be given to all artistry. And I feel like sometimes we're told, 'Oh, you're only supposed to like metal, you're only supposed to like metal.' But I feel like you're really doing yourself a disservice if you only jam to metal all the time. I can go from the heaviest deathcore — 'cause deathcore's, like, my favorite [laughs] — I can go from the heaviest deathcore, like SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, you know, the heaviest stuff, to Lainey Wilson, who's one of my favorite artists out right now. She's dominating the country charts, and she's just like us. I read something today that she tried out for 'American Idol' seven times. She failed at 'The Voice'. And then she went out there and she's the biggest thing in country right now. I just love success stories like that, and I can find total inspiration in drive like that and to just keep knocking down doors. I find inspiration in that kind of stuff too."

BUTCHER BABIES released a double album "Eye For An Eye..." and "…'Til The World's Blind", on July 7. The double album celebrates the tenth anniversary of BUTCHER BABIES' critically acclaimed debut, "Goliath", released on July 9, 2013 via Century Media Records.

Last October, BUTCHER BABIES shared the official music video for their version of "Best Friend". The clip was directed by Dale "Rage" Resteghini and was filmed at the Bare Den adult entertainment club in Newton, New Jersey.

BUTCHER BABIES' previous album, 2017's "Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked the band's recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.

In July 2019, longtime BUTCHER BABIES bassist Jason Klein announced his departure from the band. He has since been replaced by Ricky Bonazza.