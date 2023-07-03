BUTCHER BABIES Want To Take Fans 'On A Journey' With Their New Double Album

BUTCHER BABIES will release a double album "Eye For An Eye..." and "…'Til The World's Blind", on July 7. The double album celebrates the tenth anniversary of BUTCHER BABIES' critically acclaimed debut, "Goliath", released on July 9, 2013 via Century Media Records.

Asked in a new interview with Rapture Radio why releasing a double record was the right move for BUTCHER BABIES right now, co-vocalist Carla Harvey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I've always been a huge fan of double albums. But for us, it really was appropriate, because we had written songs for an album that we thought we were gonna release in 2020, and then, of course, everything changed. And during that time, because everything changed so much, we were inspired to write even more music. So in the end, we had all these songs that all deserved a place at the table. And what better way to release them all than with a double album."

She continued: "It's funny, because the stuff that we wrote pre-pandemic has a very distinct feel compared to what we wrote after the pandemic. So putting them on two separate albums was even more fitting. And I'm really excited for people to be taken on journeys with both albums."

Regarding the difference between "Eye For An Eye..." and "…'Til The World's Blind", Carla said: "'Eye For An Eye…' is a bit lighter; it's a bit poppier. We all love a good chorus. I don't care if you're a diehard metal fan; a good chorus is a good chorus. And there's so many on 'Eye For An Eye…' It's a little bit more radio. I know that's kind of cliché to say, but it is what it is. It's fun. It's light. Even the colors for that album cover are red and yellow; it glows and it's bright. And then the next album is a little bit darker. We wrote it and recorded it in the middle of winter in Michigan with all this desolation around us, and you can really feel that emanating from the album. So I'm really excited, like I said, for people to be taken on a journey with both albums. There are gonna be some days that call for 'Eye For An Eye…' and some days that you really need to listen to '…'Til The World's Blind'."

In a separate interview with Rapture Radio, BUTCHER BABIES co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd also spoke about the band's decision to release a double album. She said: "We took 2019 off of touring to write and record an album that we were set to release in 2020, and, obviously, the world died — it was basically a fend-for-yourself moment. So we put everything on hold and we decided to use that time to write. And so we wrote a ton during that time. And so we decided to put the album on hold and go and record more. So now we have a double album coming at you this summer… And I'm so excited for people to hear all of this music that we've made within the span of the last four years."

This past March, Heidi told Heavy New York that songwriting definitely does not get easier as she and her bandmates get more albums under their belts. "I think that there's something to be said about evolving," she said. "[BUTCHER BABIES' debut album] 'Goliath' was 10 years ago; I'm a totally different human than I was 10 years ago. I've experienced, I feel, a whole lifetime of stuff, touring the world multiple times over with my friends. I'm just kind of deciding what to even touch on. And especially whereas… in the industry, people say, 'Oh, you need to be doing this now.' 'Oh, you need to do this. This is gonna make you successful. You need to transition into this way, that way, this way, this way, that way.' So kind of maintaining the integrity of what you want to create, I think, is a lot harder album to album to album.

"In this band, I'm super grateful for having the bandmembers that we have because we love to experiment and try different things," she continued. "And on this [upcoming fourth BUTCHER BABIES] album you'll hear some of the softest stuff we've ever done… A lot of these songs have been released, like 'Bottom Of The Bottle', which is a total radio song, and that was a song that I went in with the intention and totally [said], 'This is the kind of song that I wanna write for this.' And then you'll hear songs like 'Beaver Cage', where it's wild and chaotic. So I'm excited that we have bandmembers that let us experiment in that way. But when it came to deciding what kind of album we really, really wanted to do, we ended up with a double album because we kind of had two different directions that we really wanted to showcase."

Last October, BUTCHER BABIES shared the official music video for their cover version of rapper Saweetie's chart-topping single "Best Friend". The clip was directed by Dale "Rage" Resteghini and was filmed at the Bare Den adult entertainment club in Newton, New Jersey.

BUTCHER BABIES' previous album, 2017's "Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked the band's recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.

In July 2019, longtime BUTCHER BABIES bassist Jason Klein announced his departure from the band. He has since been replaced by Ricky Bonazza.

Photo credit: Beatriz Mariano