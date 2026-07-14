CANDLEBOX Announces Fall 2026 'Can't Quit You' Tour

Multi-platinum rock band CANDLEBOX has announced the "Can't Quit You" tour, a 32-date North American run set to kick off Thursday, September 17 at The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri and wrap Friday, October 30 in Sayreville, New Jersey. The trek marks the band's most extensive headline tour in years, with support across the run from THE MOUNTAIN GOATS, SPONGE, THE VERVE PIPE, SWEET WATER and AMERICAN BLONDE.

The tour follows the return of guitarist Peter Klett, who rejoined CANDLEBOX after ten years away — a reunion frontman Kevin Martin credits with reigniting the band's creative energy and setting the stage for its next chapter. More than three decades after their quadruple-platinum, self-titled debut, CANDLEBOX continues to bring the same passion and intensity that first defined the band to stages across the country.

Ticket on-sales begin Friday, July 17 at 10:00 am local time.

Visit candleboxrocks.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Kevin Martin of CANDLEBOX shares: "The phrase 'Can't Quit You' really speaks volumes to how important our fans are to us and the music we create. CANDLEBOX has always relied on the energy our fans bring and the atmosphere that live music brings."

Joining CANDLEBOX on select dates are eclectic artists whose careers have helped define alternative and rock music for more than three decades. Several reflected on the opportunity to be part of the tour.

Brian Vander Ark of THE VERVE PIPE adds: "Opening for a band that helped shape the alternative landscape is a fucking dream come true."

Vinnie Dombroski of SPONGE says: "It's always a thrill to share the stage with CANDLEBOX! Our first major tour in the early '90s was with CANDLEBOX, and we've come full circle. Who says you can't travel back in time?"

John Darnielle of THE MOUNTAIN GOATS remarks: "Two weeks before we were set to release the song 'Candlebox', a song I wrote in the summer of '25 and which only we in camp had heard, my manager texted me that CANDLEBOX was seeking support for their first headline tour in a good long minute. It was written in the stars! This fated confluence will light up the skies of St. Louis and Florence like a Roman, wait for it, candle. We answer the call of fate! Meet you in St. Louis, fellas!"

Nata and Tinka Morris of AMERICAN BLONDE say: "We are over the moon to be playing on CANDLEBOX's fall tour! Getting to share the stage with musicians we've grown up listening to and learning from…excited is an understatement. We cannot WAIT for these shows."

Rich Credo of SWEET WATER shares: "SWEET WATER is all about keeping rock alive and sharing our music with the people… we love that we get to do that with our friends CANDLEBOX in our hometown. This show is going to be badass."

"Can't Quit You" tour dates:

Sep. 17 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant +

Sep. 18 - Downers Grove, IL @ Oktoberfest

Sep. 19 - Florence, IN @ Belterra Casino Resort +

Sep. 22 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen *

Sep. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

Sep. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #*

Sep. 26 - Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks 2026

Sep. 27 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre *

Sep. 29 - Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre *

Sep. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour *

Oct. 02 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

Oct. 03 - Laughlin, NV @ The Edge Pavilion !

Oct. 04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

Oct. 06 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Oct. 08 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Oct. 09 - Bay St. Louis, MS @ The Cypress Cove Ballroom !

Oct. 10 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *@

Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *@

Oct. 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE *

Oct. 14 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *

Oct. 16 - Maryville, TN @ The Shed ^@

Oct. 17 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone ^

Oct. 18 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

Oct. 20 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Oct. 21 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City *

Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens *

Oct. 24 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

Oct. 25 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak *

Oct. 26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Oct. 28 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston *

Oct. 29 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

Oct. 30 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

+ with THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

* with SPONGE

# with SWEET WATER

@ with AMERICAN BLONDE

^ with THE VERVE PIPE

! No support

Emerging from Seattle's influential rock scene, CANDLEBOX quickly became one of the city's breakout bands of the early 1990s. Led by founder, vocalist, and songwriter Kevin Martin, CANDLEBOX exploded on to the national stage in 1993 with the release of their quadruple-platinum self-titled debut album, which has sold more than four million copies worldwide. The band's rise included a main-stage performance at Woodstock '94 and tours alongside METALLICA, RUSH and AEROSMITH. Following a hiatus from 2000 to 2006, CANDLEBOX returned with a string of acclaimed albums, including "Into The Sun" (2008),"Love Stories & Other Musings" (2012),"Disappearing In Airports" (2016) and "Wolves" (2021). In 2023, the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of its debut with "The Long Goodbye", followed by "The Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)" in 2024. More than thirty years after their debut, CANDLEBOX continues to deliver the powerful songs and unforgettable live performances that have defined their legacy.

Photo credit: Carlos Novais