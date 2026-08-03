GHOST's TOBIAS FORGE Contributes Music Video To SHUDDER's Horror Anthology 'V/H/S/MIXTAPE'

Shudder announced today the ninth installment of the "V/H/S" franchise, "V/H/S/MIXTAPE", which cranks the signature found-footage horror up to eleven with an electrifying new anthology where music and sound become the source of terror. United by a theme that explores the power of music, rhythm, and audio to haunt, possess, and destroy, the film blends cosmic horror, psychological suspense, outrageous splatter, and groundbreaking practical effects into one unforgettable mixtape of nightmares.

Featuring all-new segments from legendary filmmaker Ernest Dickerson, hip-hop icon RZA, visionary director David Moreau and acclaimed filmmaker Renee Zhan, whose segment includes original puppets by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, "V/H/S/MIXTAPE" will stream on Shudder on October 9, 2026.

"V/H/S/MIXTAPE" also features original music video interludes directed by acclaimed filmmaker and musician Flying Lotus, alongside a brand-new music video from debut filmmaker Tobias Forge of GHOST, creating a genre-bending mixtape experience unlike anything the franchise has attempted before. Adding to the chaos, legendary shock-metal pioneers GWAR also make a featured appearance, further cementing the film's celebration of horror, music, and cult cinema.

Producers for the ninth installment of "V/H/S" include Josh Goldbloom, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, Michael Schreiber, Brad Miska, and executive producers Ben Ross and Rami Yassin.

"V/H/S/MIXTAPE" follows the record-breaking opening weekend of the franchise's previous installment, the critically acclaimed "V/H/S/HALLOWEEN", which became the most-watched exclusive film premiere of 2025 for Shudder and AMC+, driving Shudder's biggest acquisition weekend of the year.

Shudder is the best streaming service in the world for horror fans, offering a level of depth and curation that no other service can match. With an ever-expanding library of films, TV series, and exclusive originals, Shudder is accessible across most streaming devices in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Shudder releases approximately thirty original films per year, and has redefined genre streaming with a slate of groundbreaking and critically acclaimed titles, including Jayro Bustamante's Golden Globe-nominated "LA Llorona", Phil Tippett's "Mad God", Kyle Edward Ball's "Skinamarink", Chloe Okuno's "Watcher", Demián Rugna's "When Evil Lurks", Chris Nash's "In A Violent Nature", Colin and Cameron Cairnes's "Late Night With The Devil", Damian McCarthy's "Oddity", and the latest installments in the "V/H/S" franchise. Shudder also boasts fan-favorite series such as the two-time Emmy Award-nominated The Boulet Brothers' "Dragula", Mark Duplass's "The Creep Tapes", the anthology series "Hell Motel", and specials hosted by Joe Bob Briggs, among others.