STRYPER Releases Lyric Video For 'Ashes To Roses' From Upcoming 'Throne Of Thorns' Album

The official lyric video for "Ashes To Roses", a brand new song from Christian metal pioneers STRYPER, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's 18th studio album, "Throne Of Thorns", which will arrive on September 25 via Frontiers Music Srl.

On the new track, STRYPER vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet comments: "'Ashes To Roses' is definitely a little different for us. It's got a little bit more of a throwback/classic rock vibe yet it's got everything you would expect from STRYPER. It's going to appeal all the people out there who have been wanting a good melodic rock ballad from the band. You asked, we listened!"

Decades into their journey, STRYPER continue to reaffirm their status as one of the most influential and enduring bands in classic metal, seamlessly blending their signature message with a sound that remains as powerful and relevant as ever.

STRYPER drummer Robert Sweet said: "Soon our new STRYPER record will be out, and can you believe it? It's album number 18! I really believe you're all going to love it. Michael worked incredibly hard writing these songs and bringing everything together. Oz [Fox, STRYPER guitarist], Perry [Richardson, STRYPER bassist] and I also worked hard to make this what I feel is our best record yet. I'm confident that once you hear it, you'll agree. Thank you all for your incredible loyalty and for continuing to support what we do."

This past June, the band shared the title track from the upcoming album, alongside an official music video, available below.

On the title track, Michael Sweet commented: "'Throne Of Thorns' is a powerful message. Christ is on the throne, and we are redeemed because of the crown of thorns that He endured. This song is a perfect representation of our 43 years and who we were, and who we are. Heavy yet melodic, classic yet modern, and 100% STRYPER!"

"Throne Of Thorns" showcases the band at the height of their creative powers, delivering a masterclass in songwriting and musicianship. The album is packed with grand, meticulously crafted arrangements, where thunderous rhythms, soaring guitar harmonies, and anthemic choruses come together in a style that is unmistakably STRYPER. Each track is infused with both intensity and melody, capturing the essence of classic metal while pushing their sound forward with renewed energy and purpose.

At the forefront stands the unmistakable voice of Michael Sweet, whose passionate, powerful, and instantly recognizable delivery continues to define the band's identity. His vocal performance on "Throne Of Thorns" is nothing short of extraordinary, effortlessly moving between soaring highs and emotive depth, adding a timeless quality to every song.

Perry Richardson said: "The best music doesn't come from comfort. It comes from living, struggling, growing, and refusing to quit. I hope these songs find you exactly when you need them."

With "Throne Of Thorns", STRYPER not only honors their legacy but expands upon it, offering an album that will resonate with longtime fans and newcomers alike. It's a bold, inspired statement from a band that refuses to stand still — proof that true metal greatness only grows stronger with time.

Guitarist Oz Fox concluded: "I'm really happy with the final outcome of this record and of the heart that went into it. Michael continues to pour everything he has into the music and the message; Robert brings the power and energy that has always been the pulse of STRYPER; Perry's musicianship, vocal talents, and dedication are second to none, and I'm grateful to be on this journey with all of them."

"Throne Of Thorns" track listing:

01. Throne Of Thorns

02. Here In Your Heart

03. Falling

04. I'm Alright (I'm Okay)

05. Waiting For You

06. Carry The Flame

07. Hollywood

08. Beautifully Broken

09. Ashes To Roses

10. Alone Again

11. Shadowbreaker

Four decades and counting, STRYPER shows no signs of slowing down.

STRYPER released its long-awaited Christmas album, "The Greatest Gift Of All", in November 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Michael Sweet's latest solo album, "The Master Plan", his most personal and spiritually resonant solo LP yet, was made available in April 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Formed 43 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's other albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

STRYPER is:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass

Photo credit: Manuel Moggio, Hainecch (courtesy of Frontiers Music Srl)