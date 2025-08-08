CHUCK SCHULDINER: Fully Authorized Biography Of Legendary DEATH Frontman Coming This Fall

Decibel Books proudly presents "Born Human: The Life And Music Of Death's Chuck Schuldiner", the fully authorized biography of the legendary DEATH frontman, offering a balanced and unprecedented look into his life and career.

"Born Human", authored by accomplished journalist David E. Gehlke ("The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987-1997", "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary"),features exclusive interviews, contributions, stunning new Ed Repka cover art and previously unreleased, hand-selected photographs from those who knew Chuck best. "Born Human" brings life to the dramatic story of the man who blazed an iconic path in metal music, laying the foundation for generations to come.

A visionary whose groundbreaking recorded output earned him the title of "Godfather Of Death Metal," Schuldiner is one of the most influential figures in heavy metal history. Chuck channeled a tragic childhood into music that was brutal, technical, melodic and progressive, making his band, DEATH, a leader within the metal underground throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His uncompromising approach was accompanied by an often-tumultuous relationship with bandmates, the music industry and the press at large, obstacles he went to great lengths to overcome. When he finally found peace, Chuck was stricken with terminal brain cancer in 1999. He succumbed to the disease in 2001 after a remarkable fight that defied the odds.

"We finally met someone and we came to know over time, David E. Gehlke, whom we could entrust with our closely guarded family secret; this being the inspiration to the painful journey of Chuck's music," says Chuck's sister Beth Welty.

"It is the culmination of different perspectives and experiences, not only from my family and myself, but from Chuck's friends, bandmates and countless people who were infused into his dynamic journey," offers Chuck's nephew Chris Steele. "Finally, there is an accurate and concise chronicle of the man, brother, uncle, son, partner and trailblazer that was Chuck Schuldiner."

At nearly 500 pages, (including a 32-page color image section) "Born Human" stands as the official document of Chuck's incomparable legacy.

For an exclusive preview of "Born Human", fans can read the first excerpt online, which takes readers back to 1986 as Chuck and new DEATH drummer Chris Reifert prepare for take two of the groundbreaking "Scream Bloody Gore" album.

Fans can pre-order their copy now or order a special DEATH-luxe edition that includes an exclusive T-shirt limited to 500 copies here. Both have an expected ship date in November. European fans can pre-order the book at this location.

Press image courtesy of Relapse