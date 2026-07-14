CLIFF BURTON Estate And KnuckleBonz360 Bring Late METALLICA Bassist's Story To Life In 3D Immersive Museum

KnuckleBonz has announced an official collaboration with the Cliff Burton family estate to bring the Cliff Burton Museum to the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience, a first-of-its-kind immersive 3D digital platform launching summer 2026.

KnuckleBonz360 is a digital platform featuring immersive 3D worlds built to celebrate the iconic imagery of great bands and artists. With more than 20 band worlds launching in 2026, the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience gives fans a place to connect with other fans, play mini-games, shop for exclusive collectibles, and explore as iconic album art and imagery come to life!

Developed in close collaboration with the Cliff Burton family estate, the museum is a dedicated space inside KnuckleBonz360 built to celebrate Cliff's life, his artistry, and his enduring influence as one of the most revered bassists in heavy music.

Fans will walk through Cliff's story, from his Bay Area roots to the imagery of live performances that shaped generations of metal musicians and fans, presented with the care his legacy deserves.

Tony Simerman, CEO and creative director of KnuckleBonz, Inc., said: "Cliff Burton redefined the role of the bass guitar in thrash, and his influence is stronger than ever. Building the Cliff Burton Museum inside KnuckleBonz360 is our way to pay tribute to the brilliance of Cliff, and to give fans everywhere a place where his legacy lives on 24/7, 365 days a year."

The Cliff Burton family estate said: "Cliff's music and spirit continue to inspire fans around the world, and our family is proud to celebrate his legacy in this way. Working with KnuckleBonz to bring Cliff's story to life inside the Cliff Burton Museum means so much to us, and we know fans everywhere will feel his presence in this space."

This collaboration continues a relationship that began with the Cliff Burton Rock Iconz limited-edition statue, created with the estate in 2022 with a portion of proceeds supporting the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund for rising youth musicians. The Cliff Burton Museum brings that same craftsmanship into a living 3D world where fans can explore the instruments, imagery, and moments that defined one of metal's most influential figures.

The KnuckleBonz360 store will feature select licensed, limited-edition digital collectibles as well as a new hand-crafted physical collectible of Cliff Burton that will be released later this year and will ship worldwide. This multi-player world allows fans to connect and explore together. The Cliff Burton Museum Experience launches summer 2026.

Join the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience waitlist at knucklebonz360.com.

The Cliff Burton family estate preserves and celebrates the life and legacy of Cliff Burton (1962–1986),one of the most influential bassists in heavy music. Continuing the mission of Cliff's late father, Ray Burton, the estate supports the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund for rising youth musicians, which hand-picks young musicians from around the world who share Cliff's enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. is a music merchandising and immersive digital experience company dedicated to the music superfan. Founded in 2003, KnuckleBonz has spent over two decades creating high-end collectibles and content focusing on music, art, and collector culture. With the launch of KnuckleBonz360, the company continues its mission to deliver next-level experiences and merchandise for the fans who live and breathe music.

Cliff was asked to join METALLICA in 1982 after the band saw him perform with his group at the time, TRAUMA.

The bassist was not willing to move to Los Angeles, where METALLICA was based, so they decided to move to the San Francisco area so that he would join.

Burton played on METALLICA's first three studio albums — "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning" and "Master Of Puppets" — and co-wrote classic songs like "Ride The Lightning", "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "Fade To Black", "Creeping Death" and "Master Of Puppets".

Burton's initial replacement in the group was Jason Newsted, who stayed in the lineup until 2001. Robert Trujillo joined in 2003 and remains in the band to this day.

February 10, 2018 was proclaimed "Cliff Burton Day" by Alameda County supervisors. The late METALLICA bassist would have turned 56 years old on that date had he lived.

Burton died in a tragic tour bus accident in 1986.

Cliff's huge talent and achievements were chronicled in book form with the 2009 global publication of "To Live Is To Die: The Life And Death Of Metallica's Cliff Burton", written by U.K.-based author Joel McIver and published by Jawbone Press. The foreword was provided by METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett.