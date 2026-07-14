WALLS OF JERICHO Announces New Album 'System Error: Humanity'

Metalcore would not exist in its current form without Detroit legends WALLS OF JERICHO. With genre defining records like 1999's "The Bound Feed The Gagged" and 2004's "All Hail The Dead" captivating the underground scene and establishing the model, they went on to break through charts globally with "With Devils Amongst Us All", "The American Dream" and "No One Can Save You From Your Self" thoroughly cementing their prestige.

After years of gigging relentlessly, decimating prestigious stages at Louder Than Life, Hellfest, Tied Down and Furnace Fest, among others, they finally return with a new studio offering, "System Error: Humanity", dropping November 13 via Napalm Records. Pummeling, confrontational, and uplifting, WALLS OF JERICHO remain steadfast to the values and sound their legacy was built on.

WALLS OF JERICHO frontwoman Candace Buckingham comments: "'System Error: Humanity' is a raw, unapologetic, and most aggressive record to date. We set out to capture the chaos, intensity, and raw energy of our live show rather than chase perfection. Lyrically, it's a rebellion against the modern forces that fracture identity: comparison, conformity, distraction, and the endless pressure to perform instead of live. At its core, this album is about reclaiming your attention, owning your choices, and becoming who you were before the world told you who to be. Kill the noise. Reclaim yourself."

Alongside the album announcement, the band unleashes the menacing first single "The Ascent". Tense from its opening notes, the track hurls discordant breakdowns at the listener, leaning on dissonant chugs with glacial weight guaranteed to kick you back a reading level.

Candace continues on "The Ascent": "'The Ascent' is a crushing blend of dissonant riffs, massive breakdowns, and raw intensity. Lyrically, it's about confronting yourself one hard truth at a time, shedding ego, silencing the noise, and discovering that real strength isn't found at the summit, but in the discipline and honesty it takes to climb. Because growth begins where comfort ends."

Clobbering listeners out of the gate with "True Til' Death", the band affirms the triumph of the comeback with rabid aggression: Iconic frontwoman Candace Buckingham immediately commands listeners with her gargantuan growls. The discordant violence of tracks like "The Ascent" and "Untouchable" tap into something truly primal and kick you back a reading level with their claustrophobic chord work, while more thrash driven tracks like "The Flame" and "Agency" take off at 100 miles per hour, plowing through a plethora of protein packed riffage and solos. Lyrically the band is stoking the flames of discontent, with tracks like "Agency", "Borrowed Ground" and "Last Judgement", delivering empowering messages of reclamation, self-determination and human rights, encouraging listeners to fight for a better world. The record also features a premier slew of guests including LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe on "Broken Mouths Can't Speak", his beckoning howl joining Candace on a ferocious duel attack; and Guy Kozowyk of THE RED CHORD on "Humanity", propelling the groove laden pit starter into cataclysmic levels of chaos. After some more delicious violence, and a transcendent slow burn in the form of "A Brighter Fire", "The Reckoning" finishes things off with an epic, catastrophic energy that is bookended with one of the album's most punishing breakdowns, bound to send some unlucky concertgoers to the dentist.

Legendary producer and CONVERGE guitarist Kurt Ballou (NAILS, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, CODE ORANGE, EVERY TIME I DIE) is behind the boards, capturing the band's ferocious live energy while maintaining a pristine presentation. Powerful, fierce, and stirring, WALLS OF JERICHO re-emerge with righteous purpose and brutal dedication, humanity may be the source of the system error, but we are the system, and we are the solution.

"System Error: Humanity" track listing:

01. True Til' Death

02. Beginning

03. The Flame

04. The Ascent

05. Broken Mouths Can't Speak (feat. Randy Blythe)

06. Untouchable

07. Rise

08. Agency

09. Unchained

10. The End Before

11. Humanity (feat. Guy Kozowyk)

12. Borrowed Ground

13. Last Judgement

14. A Brighter Fire (feat. Patsy Puopolo and Matthew Ruby)

15. The Reckoning

WALLS OF JERICHO is:

Candace Buckingham - Vocals

Aaron Ruby - Bass

Dustin Robert - Drums

Bobby VaLeu - Guitar

Kyle Gailey - Guitar

Chris Towning - Guitar