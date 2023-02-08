CLINT LOWERY Is 'Very Stoked' About Upcoming SEVENDUST Album

In a new interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery spoke about the band's recently completed fourteenth studio album. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

Asked if SEVENDUST has a release date for the new LP, Clint said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It'll be this year. It'll be in the next few months. You're gonna start hearing some songs. We recorded it a while back. I'm super excited about it. I don't wanna say the names of anything, 'cause I know they're very particular… The 'team' wants to say it a certain way. But it'll be out this year. We're gonna be touring it this year.

"That's one of the reasons I wanted to release my [solo] EP as soon as I could at the beginning of the year so I could get that out and flush that out and put it out there and then give a hundred percent attention to SEVENDUST," he explained.

"I'm very stoked about the record. A lot of bands say that. I'm amazed we're still making music we love and we're not phoning it in. We worked really hard on it. The first songs, we're gonna be doing some videos in the next week or so. All the guys are gonna be coming around my area. We're gonna film some cool stuff and build a bunch of really cool content and roll it our early spring, late spring. And then I'm thinking about a summer release."

Clint previously talked about the upcoming SEVENDUST LP in an interview with "Good Company With Scott Bowling". At the time, he said: "I'm really excited about this record. We did that with Elvis Baskette. He's got his vibe. And this will be our third record with him.

Lowery went on to say that he has had to step away from the new SEVENDUST album after it was completed.

"I've listened to it, I've not liked it, I loved it, I hated it, and then I fell back in love with it," he explained.

"When I'm finished with a record, I really… That one took a lot out of me creatively, which is amazing that I even went for [a new solo] EP to do myself [shortly after finishing the SEVENDUST LP], 'cause I was kind of tapped out creatively. I couldn't even listen to the record afterwards. It was mixed and I heard it, and Elvis did a great job, but it was, like, 'I've gotta put it away for a while.' And I put it on the other day to listen to it, and I'm, 'Oh, man, this is gonna be good. People are gonna really dig it.' I think it's one of the best [records] we've done in a while, man."

Last June, SEVENDUST drummer Morgan Rose said that the writing session for the band's upcoming album was his "favorite" of SEVENDUST's career. "Just 5 guys in a farm house, creating," he wrote on Instagram. "Telling each other how much we love each other, supporting each other, enjoying being together. No outsiders, no drama, no bullshit. Just us…. The songs are magical, the vibe of the record is magical, our relationship with each other is magical."

SEVENDUST recently completed two legs of its tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of its "Animosity" album.

In December 2021, SEVENDUST released a digital expanded edition of "Blood & Stone". "Blood & Stone Deluxe" contained five new tracks, including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs. Jake Bowen of PERIPHERY, Richard Wicander of FIRE FROM THE GODS and Justin deBlieck, formerly of ICE NINE KILLS, provided remixes and the band finished recording "All I Really Know" and "What You Are" specifically for this release. "Blood & Stone Deluxe" was released via all digital partners via Rise Records.

Also last June, Rose told "The Jasta Show" that SEVENDUST wouldn't hit the road in support of its next studio album until 2023. He also revealed that "there's not gonna be many [tours] left, I'll just tell you that. I'm gonna be the one to let all the cats out of the bag, but I can just tell you that we're not gonna be around, full-fledged, forever, that's for sure," he added cryptically.

In March 2022, SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon told St. Louis Post-Dispatch that "Blood & Stone" showed SEVENDUST is "still standing the test of time. It was great to do the album with [Baskette] in Florida again. It was a good time. We wanted to hit [listeners] hard and let them know we still got it and that we're not afraid to put slower songs out there too."

As for the decision to release a "deluxe" version of the LP, Lajon said: "We wanted to put some extra songs out there, B-sides that people hadn't heard. It's a little more of a treat."

Clint will release a new solo EP, titled "Ghostwriter", on February 17 via Dark Blanket Records. The five-track effort will be the follow-up to his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", which came out in January 2020 via Rise Records.