CLUTCH Announces April/May 2024 'New World Samurai Tour'

Maryland rock veterans CLUTCH have announced the "New World Samurai Tour 2024". The trek, which will feature support from BLACKTOP MOJO and THE NATIVE HOWL, will kick off on April 26 in Richmond, Virginia and conclude on May 18 in Belvidere, Illinois.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMCLUTCH2024" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local.

Tour dates:

Apr. 26 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Apr. 27 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Apr. 29 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

May 01 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

May 02 - Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

May 03 - Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

May 04 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

May 05 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

May 07 - Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

May 09 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

May 10 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

May 11 - Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

May 12 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

May 14 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

May 15 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

May 17 - Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City

May 18 - Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC

May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

* Festival dates (CLUTCH only)

In an interview with AndrewHaug.com, CLUTCH drummer Jean-Paul Gaster was asked if there is a "retirement plan" in place for him and his bandmates. Gaster replied: "No, there is no retirement plan in the future. We're gonna do this for as long as we can possibly do it. We still enjoy it. We just wrapped up a very extensive European tour, probably the longest we've done over there. And it was certainly difficult to do, and it was tiring, but it was also probably one of the most exciting things I'll ever do for my entire life. It was amazing. It was an experience of a lifetime. And I think we all feel like that. This opportunity to play music is such a special thing. And I think we all appreciate it more. And so we're just gonna keep doing this thing for as long as we can. We really enjoy it. I enjoy making music with these guys. It's a very special thing."

Gaster's bandmate, CLUTCH singer Neil Fallon, previously discussed the group's longevity in an interview with RVA magazine in 2022. He said: "The way I calculate success is like, you got to do something that you love, and that's all you have to do. Most of our friends that are in bands or are musicians have to relegate that to weekends, maybe. I've known plenty of musicians that bang their head against the wall for years, to no avail. And sometimes things are looking good and then fate just deals them in, all four hands. But you know, we've stayed committed, through feast and famine as well. Sometimes you can generate more quote-unquote 'luck' the harder you work. But I also understand it's a rare thing, to have the same lineup and to be able to do this. And as every tour passes, every year passes, I think we get more and more defensive and protective about it, because we realize that we dodged a lot of bullets along the way. We don't, and we shouldn't, take any of it for granted. I mean, the last two years [of the pandemic] was sort of a preview of what retirement might feel like. And it's a drag. We don't want to do that."

CLUTCH's thirteenth studio album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", was released in September 2022. The LP, which was recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, Maryland, was produced and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tom Dalgety (GHOST, ROYAL BLOOD, PIXIES) with additional engineering by J Robbins (JAWBREAKER, AGAINST ME!, THE SWORD).