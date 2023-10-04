COREY TAYLOR On THE TAYLOR FOUNDATION: 'The Feedback Was Almost Instantaneous'

Prior to Corey Taylor's September 18 concert at House Of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman spoke to wingding MEDIA about his The Taylor Foundation, which he launched in an effort to combat the effects PTSD has on the veteran and first responder communities, and how it is collaborating with South Carolina's Fans Of America foundation.

He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The organization, The Taylor Foundation, was formed solely to help veterans, law enforcement, emergency services and their families deal with PTSD and help the organizations that are actually trying to do it in their communities. And so far, so good.

"I think it's something that's overlooked these days," he continued. "I mean, there's a certain amount of — there's a certain amount of drama that comes with the job for a lot of these guys and a lot of these people. And to me, it's one more way to kind of show support for them, knowing that sometimes these guys, they run into dangerous situations without any regard for themselves, for the fact that how it would impact their families. So it's very important for me to let them know that there are people out there who appreciate what they do. No matter what's going on in the world right now, we know that there are people out there who are trying to look out for us in the best way they can, and if I can't tell them that I've got their back, why should I expect them to have mine?"

As for the response to The Taylor Foundation, he said: "Once the word got out that The Taylor Foundation was kind of working with organizations like Fans Of America, the feedback was almost instantaneous, which was great. And suddenly we were kind of bombarded with organizations that were ready to kind of help join the network, basically. And a lot of the fans at a lot of the meet-and-greets and whatnot, or people just on the street would come up to me and tell me that they were really excited and thankful for everything that I was trying to do. And it's like, I'm just a small part of this, man. I don't take any credit other than trying to help people connect and try to do the best that I can do with what I've got."

Produced by Live Nation, Taylor's current 28-city tour kicked off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver and is making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5. Support on the trek is coming from WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates.

Corey's sophomore solo album, "CMF2", was released on September 15. Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and several million with chart-toppers STONE SOUR.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

Photo credit: Marina Hunter