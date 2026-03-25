CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announces July 2026 North American Tour Dates With WHORES And CROBOT

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will head West this July for a two-week headlining tour with support provided by WHORES and CROBOT. The trek, which begins on July 6 in Houston, Texas and runs through July 22 in Lincoln, Nebraska, serves as the second leg of their North American tour set to commence next month.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time at coc.com/pages/tour.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY July 2026 dates with WHORES, CROBOT:

July 06 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

July 07 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

July 08 - The Far Out Lounge - Austin, TX

July 10 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

July 11 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

July 12 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

July 13 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

July 15 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

July 16 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

July 17 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

July 18 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

July 19 - Shrine Social Club - Boise, ID

July 21 - Federal Theatre - Denver, CO

July 22 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will be touring in support of its mammoth new double album, "Good God / Baad Man", which is set for release on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Much has gone down in the CORROSION OF CONFORMITY universe since their last album smacked us upside the head. Back in 2018, when "No Cross No Crown" dropped like a rock 'n' roll atom bomb, the tried-and-true CORROSION OF CONFORMITY lineup of Pepper Keenan (vocals, guitar),Woody Weatherman (guitar),Reed Mullin (drums) and Mike Dean (bass) was still going strong. Four brothers united in a decades-long history kicked off by a roving pack of teenage punks in Raleigh, North Carolina circa 1982.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's first four albums left a permanent mark on headbangers, longhairs, and street punks everywhere: Underground classics "Eye For An Eye" (1984) and "Animosity" (1985) followed by slightly more overground bangers "Blind" (1991) and "Deliverance" (1994). By the time CORROSION OF CONFORMITY carved off "No Cross No Crown" nearly a quarter century later, they were legends in their own time, revered by two generations of punk, metal, and rock fans.

Then tragedy struck: In January 2020, Mullin left this earthly plane.

It was a devastating blow, both personally and professionally. How do you replace a brother? You can't. All you can do is soldier on in his memory. Which is what the rest of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY did — until COVID-19 shut down the globe. Then Dean decided to go his own way. It was an amicable split, but it left Pepper and Woody to contemplate their next move. They hunkered down at Keenan's place in Mississippi, listening to all the music they love. DISCHARGE. ZZ TOP. MOTÖRHEAD. Neil Young. BLACK SABBATH. You know: The good stuff.

They started writing. They didn't stop; not for a long time. In fact, they composed a massive double album.

"As we went on, we had such a crazy plethora of songs, it was almost like two different directions," Pepper says. "We knew we had to split it into two different albums. Then we came up with this concept."

The concept happens to be the title of the record. It's called "Good God / Baad Man".

"Our producer, Warren Riker, kept calling it 'Dark Side Of The Doom'," recalls Pepper. "In my head, it's a weird love letter to all things rock 'n' roll. We used that for the freedom to go in different directions. Each album is its own tiny universe and has its own identity. 'Good God' leans toward the heavier/pissed end of the spectrum. 'Baad Man' is more on the throwdown rock scope. As we went along, it became clear which songs went on which album."

They brought in drummer Stanton Moore, who played on CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's 2005 album "In The Arms Of God". They brought in bassist Bobby "Rock" Landgraf, who did time with Pepper in New Orleans heavyweights DOWN when he wasn't terrorizing the locals in his own band HONKY.

"With a lot of these songs, we're trying to make Reed Mullin proud," Pepper says. "He was a badass, and a one-of-a-kind drummer. And the stakes were high."

The band's first preview of this mammoth offering came in the form of lead single, "Gimme Some Moore". The track features backing vocals from MINISTRY's Al Jourgensen and Madonna guitarist Monte Pittman. The hook of the song is, "Struggle is worth the fight/Leather, chains and spikes."

"Me and Woody wanted to write a song as if we were 17 years old again," Pepper explains. "We even made a seven-inch for it."

Said seven-inch, released during CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Mexico/South American tour in January, is an early '80s punk throwback, complete with a black and white photo collage and a FEAR cover on the flipside. It's a ripper.

The video for "Gimme Some Moore" was filmed by Mike Holderbeast and directed by Pepper Keenan.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Warren Riker (FUGEES, DOWN, CATHEDRAL) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, "Good God / Baad Man" was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and BEE GEES legend Barry Gibb's home studio in Miami, Florida.

Photo by Danin Drahos