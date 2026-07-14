CRADLE OF FILTH Announces 'Majestic in Death II' Fall 2026 North American Tour With MOONSPELL And WORM

British extreme metal veterans CRADLE OF FILTH have announced the second leg of their "Majestic In Death" North American tour. Set to take place this fall, the trek will feature support from MOONSPELL, WORM and BLACK SATELLITE.

The "Majestic In Death II" tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of CRADLE OF FILTH's 1996 album "Dusk… And Her Embrace", with the band promising to perform select tracks from the landmark release throughout the tour.

CRADLE OF FILTH shared the tour announcement on social media, writing: "More filth North America? We heard you! The 'Majestic In Death' tour (with selective tracks from 'Dusk… And Her Embrace' to celebrate the 30th anniversary) continues with Part II coming your way this fall!"

The "Majestic In Death II" tour will kick off on September 29 in San Diego, California and include stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York City, Boston, Cleveland, and more before wrapping up October 28 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Presales will begin Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale following on Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Majestic in Death II" tour dates:

Sep. 29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sep. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct. 02 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct. 03 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 04 - Seattle, WA - Substation

Oct. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Oct. 07 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Oct. 08 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Oct. 09 - Butte, MT - Covellite Theatre

Oct. 11 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 12 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

Oct. 14 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Oct. 15 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Oct. 16 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

Oct. 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Oct. 19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 20 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Oct. 21 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

Oct. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Oct. 24 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

Oct. 25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Oct. 26 - Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's

Oct. 28 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

CRADLE OF FILTH's fourteenth studio album, "The Screaming Of The Valkyries", came out in March 2025 via Napalm Records.

"The Screaming Of The Valkyries" was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England.

In 2023, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following.

Last year, several former members of CRADLE OF FILTH filed a lawsuit against vocalist Dani "Filth" Davey and the group's management. It followed allegations levelled at the vocalist by guitarist Marek "Ashok" Šmerda and keyboardist Zoe Marie Federoff. The pair quit the group in August 2025 over alleged poor pay and "psychopathic" contracts.

Dani told Hot Metal about the legal dispute: "We just ignored it. We actually, as people, as a band, as me, had done absolutely zero wrong. It was blown out of proportion …

"We've done an American tour, we've done summer festivals, we're firing on all cylinders. CRADLE are back," he explained. "It never went away.

"It's a shame, really, that this sort of thing happens. But life throws curveballs all the time.

"People say, 'Yeah, you've got a new lineup.' Well, do you want a fucking show or not? Bands evolve," Dani added. "Nobody really complains in the workplace if somebody leaves the office or the record label they're working for or the radio show or magazine. It's just a case of mutate and survive. We evolve. We evolve and move on."