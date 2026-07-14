SOULFLY Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour With NAILBOMB And INCITE

SOULFLY will return to the American moshpits this fall, tearing down the boundaries of a complacent society. Fueled by the indigenous roots of "Chama" and the raw power of fire, the tour will showcase brand-new tracks like "Favela Dystopia", "No Pain = No Power", "Chama" and "Storm The Gates", alongside the classic anthems that have long united the SOULFLY tribe. The 25-date U.S. trek kicks off with a featured festival appearance at Louder Than Life, with performances in Dallas, Salt Lake City, and West Hollywood before wrapping up with a massive hometown headline show in Tempe, Arizona, on October 15.

Joining this devastating lineup is cult-favorite industrial sludge/crust punk outfit NAILBOMB. Formed in 1993 as the legendary side project of former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera and Alex Newport, NAILBOMB is crawling out of the vault to join the sonic demolition. Known for timeless, politically charged lyrics that scream the uncomfortable truths others won't say, the band's rotating, modern lineup ensures their anti-society message remains as razor-sharp and relevant as ever.

Rounding out the tour is the brutal reality of Richie Cavalera's INCITE. Since forming in 2004, the band has continually raised the bar, evolving through lineup shifts into a modern thrash powerhouse. Their highly acclaimed new single, "Just A Rat" (from "Savage New Times"),has already penetrated the metal world with the exact sonic grip fans have been waiting for.

This is a rare, legendary gathering of the Cavalera legacy. Don't miss SOULFLY teamed with the explosive INCITE and a rare appearance by NAILBOMB.

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Confirmed dates for SOULFLY's U.S. tour with NAILBOMB and INCITE are:

Sep. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life **

Sep. 19 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

Sep. 20 - Tulsa, OK @ Boman Twin

Sep. 21 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

Sep. 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Sep. 23 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Sep. 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

Sep. 25 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

Sep. 26 - McHenry, IL @ The Vixen

Sep. 27 - Sioux Falls, SD @ BIGs

Sep. 29 - Casper, WY @ Oil City Beer Company

Sep. 30 - Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Oct. 01 - Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High

Oct. 04 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock**

Oct. 05 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

Oct. 06 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

Oct. 07 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewery

Oct. 08 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go-Go

Oct. 09 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

Oct. 10 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

Oct. 11 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House Concert Hall

Oct. 12 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Oct. 14 - Yuma, AZ @ Arizona Marketplace

Oct. 15 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

** SOULFLY only

SOULFLY's thirteenth album, "Chama", came out on October 24, 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Last fall, SOULFLY completed the "Favela Dystopia" 2025 West Coast tour with GO AHEAD AND DIE. The 17-date trek launched on November 1, 2025 in Roswell and concluded on November 23 in Flagstaff.

SOULFLY drummer — and Max's son — Zyon Cavalera co-produced "Chama", which was recorded at the Platinum Underground Studio in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino. John has worked with Max and company multiple times before and is not only a talented engineer but a family friend. The album was produced by Zyon and Arthur Rizk. The latter was also responsible for the mixing and mastering. Rizk has not only worked with the Cavalera family numerous times before, but has also helped to shape the world of heavy metal in the modern day. SOULFLY enlisted Carletta Parrish to create the album artwork. For the album, Igor Amadeus Cavalera (GO AHEAD & DIE, NAILBOMB, HEALING MAGIC) played bass and Mike De Leon played guitar.

Guitarist Mike DeLeon has been touring with SOULFLY for three years. Prior to hooking up with SOULFLY, DeLeon had been a member of PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's solo band PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, which he joined in 2015 as the replacement for Marzi Montazeri. More recently, Mike filled in for Zakk Wylde at the first rehearsal for the fall 2022 PANTERA shows.