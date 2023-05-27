CRADLE OF FILTH Begins Recording New Album

British extreme metal titans CRADLE OF FILTH have entered Grindstone Studio in Suffolk, U.K. to begin recording their new album.

On Thursday (May 25),the band shared a few photos from the studio on social media and wrote in an accompanying message: "We're on our way Filthlings! From [CRADLE drummer] Martin 'Marthus' Skaroupka Just finished recording drums for the new CRADLE OF FILTH album and it's sounding amazing so far! Great to be working with our producer Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio again!"

Last month, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following. Produced, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios, with recording captured by Danny B, the effort not only features a slew of fan favorites encompassing the band's discography but also two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new songs, "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent".

Asked in a recent interview with Decibel if the two new songs on the record indicate what the next CRADLE OF FILTH album will sound like, vocalist Dani Filth said: "Maybe a little bit but no. It's pretty hard to explain, I can't really talk about it. The new album has a 'Dusk… And Her Embrace' vibe to it. But no, we moved on from that. We started writing as a collective after that, these were stopgap songs that originally were intended toward a new album but because of the pandemic, it delayed everything and they found themselves out there. We just thought it was best to put them on the new record."

He added: "A record takes up so much of your time. It's a monument to a band's career, a lot of effort gone into it, a lot of time gone into it. It deserves its own sort of place and each album will have its own unique identity that's in place due to whatever outside due influence is happening at the time. People in the band, when they recorded, there's so many things that determine what an album's about. Of course each and every one is hopefully going to have a very strong and different identity to the previous one and also the future one."

In a separate interview with Echoes And Dust, Filth said the new CRADLE OF FILTH album will "be recorded this year and out next year. We've got the live album and then we have our collab with Ed Sheeran coming out later in the year. We're going to record it in May, but we also will be working on it behind some festivals. A record will be delivered to the record company at the end of the summer. And it'll be out, I reckon, in April next year."

Earlier this month, Dani was asked by BLABBERMOUTH.NET if he envisions the next CRADLE OF FILTH studio album staying in the same vein as "Cryptoriana" or "Existence Is Futile". He responded: "It's not going to be a million miles away from that. I've been working on some of the material today. We're putting the finishing touches on the songs we're going to record, whether all of them make the grade or not. It has a 'Dusk… And Her Embrace' vibe to them. Musically, it plays across 'Dusk' and 'Midian', but lyrically, and the vibe of it, it has a 'Dusk… And Her Embrace' feel to it. I don't know why. History repeats itself. Maybe it's because we wrote 'Dusk' around this particular time of year, but it has that vibe. It sounds great, but I would say that, wouldn't I?"