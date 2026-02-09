CRASHDÏET Shares Music Video For 'Satizfaction' Single From Upcoming 'Art Of Chaos' Album

Swedish sleaze rock veterans CRASHDÏET have released the official music video for their latest single, "Satizfaction", an explosive burst of energy that marks the beginning of the next chapter in the band's career — and the first taste of the upcoming studio album "Art Of Chaos". The clip was created by Johanna Olandersson and can be seen below.

"Satizfaction" is everything CRASHDÏET stands for: raw energy, uncompromising attitude, razor-sharp riffs, and a chorus that hits instantly. The song captures the band's DNA while pointing firmly toward a new era where sleaze rock once again takes center stage.

"Art Of Chaos", set for release on May 8 via Ninetone Records, is described by CRASHDÏET as "the ten sleaziest tracks we've written in a very long time" — a high-octane return to the raw nerve, massive hooks, and filthy rock'n'roll swagger that built CRASHDÏET's reputation from the start.

With new member Chris Young on bass, the band presents a re-energized lineup, and CRASHDÏET sound more focused than they have in years. Live, the band continues to deliver intense, unforgettable shows — and on record, they prove why they remain one of the most relevant names in the ongoing revival of sleaze and glam rock.

CRASHDÏET are pioneers of glam and sleaze metal, a band forged through turbulence, tragedy, and sheer determination. With a career marked by lineup changes, personal losses, and highs and lows on the global stage, they have consistently risen from the ashes — true survivors of the rock scene.

Their sound is a fearless collision of 1980s arena rock swagger — think GUNS N' ROSES, KISS and SKID ROW — infused with a raw punk attitude, solidifying their role in the revival of sleaze and hair metal. Their debut album, "Rest In Sleaze" (2005, Universal Music),earned critical acclaim and launched their career in Sweden. After the heartbreaking loss of frontman Dave Lepard in 2006, the remaining members kept the flame alive, recruiting new vocalists, touring worldwide, and delivering six more studio albums to their dedicated fanbase.

Over the years, CRASHDÏET have collaborated with rock icons including Mick Mars (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Michael Starr (STEEL PANTHER),cementing their place in the glam metal pantheon.

Today, CRASHDÏET hits the stage with a solid lin-up, anchored by original member Martin Sweet, promising high-octane performances that honor their legacy while pushing the band into exciting new territory. While Peter London is taking a longer break from the band, Chris Young has stepped in on bass for this album cycle, embracing the challenging role with energy and dedication. Fresh music is on the horizon, with fans set to experience the same signature attitude and intensity that has defined CRASHDÏET from day one.

CRASHDÏET is:

John Elliot - Lead Vocals

Martin Sweet - Guitar

Chris Young - Bass

Michael Sweet - Drums

Photo courtesy of Ninetone