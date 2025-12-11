CREED To Be Joined By LIMP BIZKIT, BUSH, PUDDLE OF MUDD, CANDLEBOX, Others At 2026 'Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival'

Rock fans, brace yourselves: multi-platinum acts CREED and LIMP BIZKIT will headline the third annual Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois.

The pair, who famously clashed during the summer of 2000 — are putting the past behind them for one of the most anticipated live events of 2026.

The two-day festival features a stacked lineup of platinum-selling heavyweights and rock newcomers. On Saturday, July 18, LIMP BIZKIT will headline with support from CYPRESS HILL, SEVENDUST, KITTIE and PUDDLE OF MUDD on the "Higher" main stage. The "Are You Ready" Side Stage will feature MAGNOLIA PARK, THE PRETTY WILD, SLAY SQUAD and more. On Sunday, July 19, CREED will close the festival with support from BUSH, MAMMOTH, CANDLEBOX and HOOBASTANK on the "Higher" main stage. On day 2, the "Are You Ready" Side Stage will feature performances by SLEEP THEORY, BIG WRECK, THE VERVE PIPE and ASHES OF BILLY.

Now in its third year following two previous sell-outs, the Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival continues to evolve into a destination event for rock loyalists. With two days of performances, fan experiences, exclusive merch, and more, this year's festival will be the biggest installment yet.

Two-day tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, December 16 at 10 a.m. CST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, December 19 at 10 a.m. CST at summerof99festival.com.

VIP upgrades include access to an exclusive lounge featuring private bars with signature cocktails, a dedicated merch stand, a commemorative laminate, charging stations, and a 360-degree photo booth. Guests will also enjoy Red Carpet Entry with a photo moment, a concierge text service for questions throughout the weekend, and more premium perks designed to elevate the festival experience. More information can be found at summerof99festival.com.

Saturday, July 18

"Higher" Main Stage

LIMP BIZKIT

CYPRESS HILL

SEVENDUST

KITTIE

PUDDLE OF MUDD

"Are You Ready" Side Stage

MAGNOLIA PARK

THE PRETTY WILD

SLAY SQUAD

Sunday, July 19

"Higher" Main Stage

CREED

BUSH

MAMMOTH

CANDLEBOX

HOOBASTANK

"Are You Ready" Side Stage

SLEEP THEORY

BIG WRECK

THE VERVE PIPE

ASHES OF BILLY

In the summer of 2023, after an 11-year hiatus, CREED announced their long-awaited reunion — returning to the stage for the first time at the sold-out Summer Of '99 cruise and Summer Of '99 And Beyond cruise. In May 2024, meanwhile, the band's multiplatinum-selling "Greatest Hits" collection made its wide debut on vinyl (via Craft),landing the collection back into the Billboard Top 200, as well as hitting Top Hard Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and moving up the Top Hard Rock Albums rankings. Originally issued in 2004, the 14-track compilation spans the band's first three albums (1997's "My Own Prison", 1999's "Human Clay" and 2001's "Weathered").

CREED kicked off its first tour in 12 years, "Summer Of '99", on July 17, 2024 at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED remains one of modern rock's most successful acts. Now, 30 years into their incredible journey, CREED is bigger than ever. In late 2023, the Texas Rangers made "Higher" their unofficial anthem, as it spurred them to their first World Series win. In early 2024, the song appeared in a high-profile Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, while a NASCAR Daytona 500 campaign also incorporated the hit single. Along the way, CREED has gained a new generation of fans, thanks to countless TikTok videos that feature their songs.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann