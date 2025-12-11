EPICA Releases New Single 'Avatar - The Final Incarnation'

Dutch symphonic metal titans EPICA have released a new single, "Avatar - The Final Incarnation", a track that deals with the final incarnation (Avatar) to rid the world of unrighteousness and restore truth and purity. The single is accompanied by a stunning visualizer featuring artwork taken directly from the band's forthcoming EPICA Oracle Card Set, launching worldwide on January 7.

EPICA guitarist/vocalist Mark Jansen shares insight into the inspiration behind the track: "In Hindu philosophy, Kalki represents the final avatar who restores balance at the end of the age. That idea of breaking free from cycles — through self-realization, detachment from desires, and inner transformation — resonates deeply with me. 'Avatar' channels that journey toward liberation, something both powerful and universal."

EPICA singer Simone Simons adds: "We absolutely can't wait to kick off the European tour. Sharing the stage with our incredible fans night after night is the heartbeat of what we do, and this new song will definitely warm you up for the journey we're about to take together."

From January through March, EPICA will take part in "The Arcane Dimensions" European tour with AMARANTHE and CHARLOTTE WESSELS THE OBSESSION, which brings three of the genre's most dynamic forces together for an unforgettable live experience.

But more is more: On January 7, EPICA will release the "Aspiral Oracle", a beautifully crafted deluxe box set containing a 12-card oracle deck (one card per song title and one extra artist card called "The Map"),a handbook with an in-depth rulesheet and a stunning incense holder, all designed and sculpted by Hedi Xandt who previously created the artwork for EPICA's latest album, "Aspiral". This box set is a true must have that will give you deeper insights into the meaning of all the "Aspiral" songs, but can also serve as a tool that can give you guidance in your personal journey.

As previously reported, EPICA's Asian tour, which was scheduled to take place in early December 2025, was postponed to September 2026. The trek was called off because Simone had been battling "multiple health issues", according to EPICA, with her doctors advising her "not to tour until the end of the year."

Simons is married to KAMELOT keyboardist Oliver Palotai. They share one child, Vincent G. Palotai, who was born in October 2013.

EPICA's ninth studio album, "Aspiral", came out in April via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP title is derived from the eponymous bronze sculpture made by Polish sculptor and painter Stanisław Szukalski back in 1965 and stands for renewal and inspiration — key words that define EPICA in 2025.

The album, featuring stunning cover artwork by Hedi Xandt (RAMMSTEIN, GHOST, PARKWAY DRIVE),was recorded once again at Sandlane Studios and expertly mixed and produced by Joost Van Den Broek.

To celebrate the "Aspiral" release, EPICA played three exclusive shows in the United States in early May: in New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe (courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records)