CRISTINA SCABBIA Explains Why LACUNA COIL Doesn't Preach About Religion Or Politics In Band's Lyrics

In a new interview with Ore Bihovsky of TotalRock's "Louder" radio show, LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia was asked if she and he bandmates, like some other artists, have taken a step in their lyrics in recent years toward activism and calling for change. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No. In our music, in the lyrics we include our reflections, but we don't want to teach anything. We never touch politics or strict religion. Of course, we have a song called 'Heaven's A Lie', we have a song called 'In Nomine Patris', but it's always through metaphors."

She continued: "It's not because we don't think about it or we are not related to specific thoughts, but in our opinion, music has to be something that it's liberating, something that kind of lifts your spirit. It doesn't have to be something that puts you in a bad mood or makes you angry. It has to make you powerful, but you have to have your own opinion. You don't need mine to tell you what to do. So it has to be something empowering."

Five years ago, Scabbia — who grew up Roman Catholic in Italy — opened up about her views on religion, telling "The Jasta Show": "I have nothing against religion. I think that every person can decide for their lives if religion brings you comfort in a tough moment of your life. If you have lost, for example, someone that you love and you need comfort and you want to believe that this person will be in a different place, in a better place, I will not be the one to tell you what's wrong. What I don't understand is when religion literally leads your life and you don't question some things that are not logical, and you are following rules just because someone told you to follow, but they are making no sense. Even in the context of the religion, even if you read the Bible, and it's just, like, the Bible [doesn't] say this. The Bible itself [doesn't] say this. The Bible says that you don't have to gather to celebrate Jesus; the Bible is saying it. Why organized religions by men are deciding this? I try to observe different points of view every time, and that is why I'm more on the skeptical side."

Asked if she is atheist or agnostic, Cristina said: "Maybe more agnostic, because, to be honest with you, I would love to know that there is another place beside earth and behind us being living humans. I would love to reunite with my parents when I will be gone and to all the ones that I have lost. But to be honest, I don't know. I can only speculate; I can only hope that there's something like this. But I don't have any proof. I don't have a single proof."

In 2019, Scabbia told Revolver magazine she was raised to "live with good principles," yet in adolescence, she became disenchanted by the hypocrisy of the Church. "I know so many people who would go to church and then leave and act like the worst Christians," she explained. "That's what turned me off. I was searching for answers, and I didn't get the answers I was expecting."

In a separate interview with NME, Cristina was asked if she was "team science" or "team theology." She replied: "Science. 100%. Actually, let's call it 80%. I still understand the spiritual part and I do hope there is something in us that lasts. I want to believe my loved ones are still around me in the form of energy, but I don't have any proof. That stops me from blindly believing.

"Obviously, Italy is a very religious country," she continued. "We have the Pope. But while I grew up going to church — my parents were believers — I never did believe. I used to just be confused why I had to go to church every week. I didn't understand why people didn't behave like they said they did in church. I always thought it was more important to be a good human being, to be a respectful human being, without any fear of God attached to it."

LACUNA COIL's latest album, "Sleepless Empire", came out in February 2025 via Century Media Records. Inspiration to create the LP came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies". Writing and recording took place in northern Italy between Milano (the band's hometown) and Como, where SPVN Studios are located. As with their previous albums, production was done in house with Marco "Maki" Coti Zelati at the helm, and artwork was hand curated by the talented Italian artist Roberto Toderico. Two other very special talents enrich the album, namely the guest vocalists: LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe on the song "Hosting The Shadow" and NEW YEARS DAY's Ash Costello on "In The Mean Time".

In October 2024, Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone confirmed that he had joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4, 2024 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

In June 2024, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.