CRUCIFIED BARBARA Reunites, Announces First Comeback Concert

Nearly 20 years have passed since CRUCIFIED BARBARA released its debut album, and to celebrate the anniversary of the hard rock jewel "In Distortion We Trust", vocalist/guitarist Mia "Coldheart" Karlsson, guitarist Klara "Force" Rönnqvist Fors, bassist Ida "Evileye" Stenbacka and drummer Jannicke "Nicki Wicked" Lindström will reunite on stage for the first time in ten years. The band's comeback will begin with an appearance at Sweden Rock Festival, taking place June 4-7, 2025.

From the release of their debut album "In Distortion We Trust" (2005) up until their split in 2016, CRUCIFIED BARBARA became known as one of Sweden's hardest-working hard rock bands, with countless touring miles across the globe. Whether playing in gritty rock clubs on four continents, under the spotlight of Melodifestivalen or on numerous festival stages, they consistently showed how hard rock should be done.

CRUCIFIED BARBARA is a band that has always walked its own path. A group unafraid of exploring both dark metal and heartfelt ballads, blending the soft and the heavy to create their own unique hard rock brew. Now, they're back to once again deliver that brew live, in a celebration showcasing the best from their four albums: "In Distortion We Trust" (2005),"'Til Death Do Us Party" (2009),"The Midnight Chase" (2012) and "In The Red" (2014).

CRUCIFIED BARBARA said in a statement: "Dear all, it's been a while, to say the least! Our last gig was almost ten years ago. The break has been much needed for all of us, but… our love for our music, for each other, and for our audience has never faded during these years.

"Next year is the twentieth anniversary of the release of 'In Distortion We Trust' and we want to celebrate with you! We'll do this by playing the best tunes from our four albums live next summer! Our reunion will debut at Sweden Rock Festival, taking place June 4-7, 2025!

"We've already had some magical moments in the rehearsal room and are amazed at how our music still lives within us, longing to be played. We can't wait to perform live for you all again!"

In a January 2019 interview with France's Loud TV, Klara said that CRUCIFIED BARBARA's 2016 split had been a long time coming. "It had been kind of a hard time for a while, so it was time for us to move forward," she said. "It was just the next step in life — to quit the old and start fresh."

After CRUCIFIED BARBARA's breakup, Klara , Ida and Nicki joined forces with DEATHSTARS bassist Jonas "Skinny Disco" Kangur (on lead guitar) and burlesque performer, model and singer Pepper Potemkin in a new group called THE HEARD. THE HEARD's debut album, "The Island", was released in November 2018 via Despotz Records.

CRUCIFIED BARBARA announced its breakup in June 2016, two years after the release of the band's fourth album, "In The Red". The group explained at the time that "our lives have parted and we need to move on. The last years have taken its toll on all of us and the joy of playing together got lost somewhere along the way."

More recently, Karlsson has been the touring bassist for THE GEMS, the new band featuring former THUNDERMOTHER members Guernica Mancini, Emlee Johansson and Mona Lindgren. She has also pursued a solo career.

