CYNIC Parts Ways With Drummer MATT LYNCH, Recruits GORGUTS' MICHEL BÉLANGER

Progressive metal pioneers CYNIC have parted ways with drummer Matt Lynch. Sitting behind the kit for the band's May 24 appearance at the Maryland Deathfest — which included a performance of CYNIC's entire debut album, 1993's "Focus" — was GORGUTS' Michel Bélanger.

Lynch had been drumming with CYNIC since 2015 and appeared on the band's latest full-length, 2021's "Ascension Codes", as well as the 2018 single "Humanoid".

Earlier today, CYNIC released the following message via social media: "After a meaningful chapter together, we've decided to part ways with Matt Lynch. We're thankful for the time and music shared and wish Matt all the best as he moves ahead."

In 2023, CYNIC celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Focus" by playing the LP in its entirety on a special headlining tour of North America, while also paying tribute to late drummer Sean Reinert and bassist Sean Malone.

The year 2020 will go down in history as a tremendously difficult time for the global human population. For the CYNIC family, the struggle was not restricted to a pandemic. It was two utterly senseless losses that threw the band's immediate concerns into the background: the premature deaths of drummer Sean Reinert in January, at age 48, and bassist Sean Malone in December, at age 50, were shocking and unthinkable.

Reinert, a founding CYNIC member since formation in 1988, was highly influential to a multitude of young drummers. His work on "Focus" and DEATH's watershed 1991 album "Human" found him sculpting extreme technical metal with a jazz fusion-inspired approach. Now taken for granted, that approach to the instrument and the genre was undoubtedly pioneered in large part by Reinert. Though parting with CYNIC in 2015, his imprint on CYNIC is inescapable.

The death of Sean Malone dealt another horrible layer of tragedy to CYNIC's 2020. In his many years with the band, Malone's virtuoso playing meshed intuitively with Reinert's. Together they formed a nucleus of kinetic, highly capable rhythmic dexterity that fueled CYNIC's celestial aims.