DAN LILKER's Biography 'Perpetual Conversion' Receives Second-Edition Release

The second edition of the definitive Dan Lilker biography "Perpetual Conversion: 30 Years & Counting In The Life Of Metal Veteran Dan Lilker" was officially released ten years to the day of its first edition, on Lilker's 60th birthday, October 18, 2024, by smoke.grind.sleep Publishing.

Born Daniel Adam Lilker, the legendary musician is best known as a bass player, but is also a guitarist, pianist, drummer, and vocalist. He's performed with numerous bands throughout his winding career, including ANTHRAX, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, S.O.D., BRUTAL TRUTH, EXIT-13, BLURRING, HEMLOCK, THE RAVENOUS and VENOMOUS CONCEPT, and stands among the metal genre's most esteemed pioneers.

Out of print for over five years, "Perpetual Conversion" tells the story of Lilker's immense contributions to hardcore, thrash metal, grindcore, black metal, and death metal through over 30 extensive original interviews, which include — but are not limited to — Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH),Ross Dolan (IMMOLATION),Fenriz (DARKTHRONE),Jacob Bannon (CONVERGE),Gene Hoglan (DEATH, TESTAMENT, DARK ANGEL),Dave Witte (MUNICIPAL WASTE, DISCORDANCE AXIS, BURNT BY THE SUN),family members, childhood friends, label staff, and a member of Monastat 7. The book features photos throughout, and is supported by period interview excerpts, correspondence, and album reviews.

The second edition of "Perpetual Conversion" includes a brand new foreword by Tomas Lindberg (AT THE GATES) as well as an all-new, full-color section containing previously unpublished photos, fliers, and ephemera. Author Dave Hofer describes the project as, "a zine-format biography dedicated to Lilker's ongoing, influential career."

"Perpetual Conversion: 30 Years & Counting In The Life Of Metal Veteran Dan Lilker" can be ordered at perpetualconversion.bigcartel.com.