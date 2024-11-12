  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DAN LILKER's Biography 'Perpetual Conversion' Receives Second-Edition Release

November 12, 2024

The second edition of the definitive Dan Lilker biography "Perpetual Conversion: 30 Years & Counting In The Life Of Metal Veteran Dan Lilker" was officially released ten years to the day of its first edition, on Lilker's 60th birthday, October 18, 2024, by smoke.grind.sleep Publishing.

Born Daniel Adam Lilker, the legendary musician is best known as a bass player, but is also a guitarist, pianist, drummer, and vocalist. He's performed with numerous bands throughout his winding career, including ANTHRAX, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, S.O.D., BRUTAL TRUTH, EXIT-13, BLURRING, HEMLOCK, THE RAVENOUS and VENOMOUS CONCEPT, and stands among the metal genre's most esteemed pioneers.

Out of print for over five years, "Perpetual Conversion" tells the story of Lilker's immense contributions to hardcore, thrash metal, grindcore, black metal, and death metal through over 30 extensive original interviews, which include — but are not limited to — Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH),Ross Dolan (IMMOLATION),Fenriz (DARKTHRONE),Jacob Bannon (CONVERGE),Gene Hoglan (DEATH, TESTAMENT, DARK ANGEL),Dave Witte (MUNICIPAL WASTE, DISCORDANCE AXIS, BURNT BY THE SUN),family members, childhood friends, label staff, and a member of Monastat 7. The book features photos throughout, and is supported by period interview excerpts, correspondence, and album reviews.

The second edition of "Perpetual Conversion" includes a brand new foreword by Tomas Lindberg (AT THE GATES) as well as an all-new, full-color section containing previously unpublished photos, fliers, and ephemera. Author Dave Hofer describes the project as, "a zine-format biography dedicated to Lilker's ongoing, influential career."

"Perpetual Conversion: 30 Years & Counting In The Life Of Metal Veteran Dan Lilker" can be ordered at perpetualconversion.bigcartel.com.

Find more on Anthrax
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).