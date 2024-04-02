DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR And SENTENCED Members Join Forces In CEMETERY SKYLINE

CEMETERY SKYLINE, the new band featuring Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT) on vocals, Markus Vanhala (INSOMNIUM, OMNIUM GATHERUM, I AM THE NIGHT) on guitar, Santeri Kallio (AMORPHIS) on keyboards, Victor Brandt (DIMMU BORGIR, WITCHERY, ex-ENTOMBED/ENTOMBED A.D., ex-FIRESPAWN) on bass, and Vesa Ranta (SENTENCED, THE ABBEY) on drums, has released the official music video for its first single, "Violent Storm".

Vanhala comments: "The weather forecast points to a Nordic gothic storm that is rising. The song mood is highly inspired by the late nightly empty roads of Goth-emburg and their desperate stories of loneliness and getting lost to the unique beautiful misery and sorrow of Nordic gothic."

Stanne adds: "It's about a built-up frustration and how it can get out of hand, the feeling of helplessness and how it can take over."

Kallio concludes: "It's a simple, rocky song that represents the band perfectly."

While you can check out "Violent Storm" on all digital platforms, make sure to watch the video that was filmed by Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film Company),as it documents a very special moment in the band's history.

"The video is telling the story of how this weird gang of friends is literally coming together", says Vanhala. Kallio adds: "We take a walk through an old cemetery and actually meet as a band for the very first time."

CEMETERY SKYLINE lineup:

* Vocals: Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT)

* Guitars: Markus Vanhala (INSOMNIUM, OMNIUM GATHERUM, I AM THE NIGHT)

* Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (AMORPHIS)

* Bass: Victor Brandt (DIMMU BORGIR, WITCHERY, ex-ENTOMBED/ENTOMBED A.D., ex-FIRESPAWN and many more)

* Drums: Vesa Ranta (SENTENCED, THE ABBEY)

CEMETERY SKYLINE will make its live debut at the John Smith Rock Festival, set to take place August 18-20, 2024 in Laukaa, Finland.

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen