DARKEST HOUR To Begin Recording 11th Studio Album With Producer MARK LEWIS In May

Washington D.C. metallers DARKEST HOUR will enter the studio this May to begin tracking their eleventh full-length album. In a move that signals a massive sonic statement, the quintet has tapped producer Mark Lewis (WHITECHAPEL, TRIVIUM, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, CANNIBAL CORPSE) to helm the sessions at his Nashville, Tennessee studio.

DARKEST HOUR guitarist Mike Schleibaum says: "The idea of working with Mark is extremely exciting. He's been a part of many very successful and legendary metal records, and having his input and vision on all this is going to be important to making this very special album, unique, classic, and perfect!"

Lewis adds: "I'm extremely stoked to finally get in the studio with my old friends in DARKEST HOUR. Something that has been talked about for ages is happening at the right time. This album will crush!"

Schleibaum continues: "I'm in love with how this record is so thrashy and aggressive, while still maintaining that core melody we are so known for. It's like the best combination of all the DARKEST HOUR albums into one, and it's such a joy to watch all of it come together. The chemistry of the band is on fire right now, with everyone bringing something unique and special to the table. The guitar solos are next level; the band's drumming and rhythm section is just locked in insanely tight, and I'm really excited about where John took everything lyrically this time. Truly something special and magic in these songs."

DARKEST HOUR vocalist John Henry adds: "It may seem that after 30-plus years and 10 albums, it could be hard to find the inspiration to create something fresh and new feeling, but that couldn't be farther from the truth with this album. In an era where art feels threatened by technology, the answer for us was to keep it as organic as possible, and you can hear it. This is the sound of five friends getting together and collaboratively creating, and maybe most importantly, having fun while we do it. Putting these songs together made me feel like I'm 15 again. For me, it's the perfect balance of new and classic DARKEST HOUR, and having Mark Lewis, who produces some of our favorite modern metal music, on board is exciting beyond words. Really can't wait for the world to hear this!"

Coinciding with this announcement, DARKEST HOUR has confirmed it has has re-upped its global partnership with MNRK Heavy, the label home of the band's critically acclaimed 2024 release "Perpetual | Terminal".

Scott Givens, MNRK's SVP of rock and metal, says: "We are excited to once again partner with DARKEST HOUR as they begin crafting their new album." MNRK's director of A&R Kyle Frey adds: "We are ecstatic to deepen our relationship with DARKEST HOUR and continue representing such an influential band on the MNRK roster. Their legacy is built on boundary-pushing consistency and resilience, and after 30 years together, they continue to fan the flames of inspiration in this new era, poised to deliver a landmark career highlight album."

Following three decades of defining the intersection of melodic death metal and hardcore, DARKEST HOUR continues to deliver music that is as vital as it is visceral. DARKEST HOUR clawed their way out of the DMV area (Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, encompassing the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia) in 1995. Throughout the ensuing years, they tallied tens of millions of streams and quietly built a diehard fan base. Circling the globe, they packed hundreds of shows and touched down on every continent, save Antarctica. Along the way, they notably notched five Top 3 debuts on the Billboard Heatseekers albums chart. 2017's "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora" marked the group's third No. 1 bow on the latter in addition to crashing the Top 10 of the Top Vinyl Albums chart.

Photo credit: Chris Condayan