DAVE MUSTAINE Scolds Security For 'Bullying' Fan At MEGADETH's Bloomington Concert: 'You Guys Are Punks' (Video)

Dave Mustaine stopped MEGADETH's concert in Bloomington, Illinois last night (Wednesday, September 27) to defend a fan who had been "bullied" by security.

Toward the end of "Symphony Of Destruction", which was the second-to-last song of MEGADETH's set at Grossinger Motors Arena, the MEGADETH frontman berated several security guards mid-song to protect a fan in the crowd.

"I'm not gonna play anymore until those guys are escorted out of the building, so just hang on a second," Mustaine told the audience after he and his bandmates stopped playing. Addressing the security guards directly, he continued: "That was so fuckin' unnecessary. That was so fuckin' unnecessary, you guys. You're supposed to make… What's on the back of your shirt? Safety? It should say, 'No Fuckin Safety', because you guys are punks, and you shouldn't have fuckin hit that guy. Four of you on one guy. What a bunch of pussies… Get 'em out of here or I'm leaving. I don't wanna fucking hear that they're in the back. I want them out of here."

After the security guards in question were apparently escorted out of the venue, Mustaine returned to the mic and said: "These motherfuckers wrecked my song," before adding, "Sorry, that stuff just makes me so mad. I hate bullies. I fucking hate bullies."

MEGADETH went on to play one more song, "Holy Wars… The Punishment Due", to finish out the set.

This is not the first time Mustaine has admonished an overzealous security guard at one of MEGADETH's gigs. Back in May 2022, he got mad at a guard who began climbing on the barricade to direct fans to stop when there were some bodies bouncing around the pit as MEGADETH played. Dave directly called out the guard from the stage before launching into "She-Wolf", saying: "Hey, mister security dude. You there. Stop interfering with our show. Okay? You don't need to go up on the fucking barricade and point at people. Everybody's having fun. Cool it or I'll ask for you to be taken out of the pit. Do you understand me? Do we have a fucking understanding here? Don't do it again."

MEGADETH played its first concert with new touring guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Teemu is filling in for the band's longtime axeman Kiko Loureiro, who announced earlier this month that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

The 36-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

In addition to Mustaine andLoureiro, MEGADETH's current lineup includes former SOILWORK drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo.