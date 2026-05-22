DED Announces Deluxe Edition Of 'Resent'

DED — Joe Cotela (vocals); Alex Adamcik (guitar); Kyle Koelsch (bass); and Matt Reinhard (drums) — will release a deluxe version of its September 2025-released album "Resent" on July 3 via UNFD.

"Resent: Deluxe Edition" will feature previously unreleased tracks and demos, adding 11 new tracks to the original 12-track album and offering fans a deeper look into the creative sessions that ultimately shaped "Resent".

The band has shared the visualizer for "Weapon". Check it out below. The song is a crushing, high-energy opener that immediately re-establishes the band's signature, groove-centric sound while setting the tone for the expanded release. Lyrically, "Weapon" captures that cathartic spirit head-on: "Let it all out right now / Here in the sound / There is no gravity, there is no ground / Fly / Use the music as a weapon."

Blending aggression, atmosphere, and emotional urgency, "Weapon" is both a mission statement for the deluxe edition and a reminder of the connection DED continues to build between chaos, vulnerability, and release — and with their fans.

"This is a straight-up quintessential DED track, encompassing all of the things the band is known for sonically," offers Cotela. "Thematically, it's about how truly powerful music can be. It has the strength and capability to carry us through the trials and tribulations of life — through self-empowerment, reinforcement, or even escapism. Music can raise awareness, unify people, and serve as the safest place for both the artist and the listener to exist freely beyond the constraints of being in a body."

As for the deluxe edition as a whole, the first five songs are fully realized B-sides that could have easily earned their place on the original release. Produced by the band over the last three years, the tracks were finally mixed and mastered by bassist Kyle Koelsch at the band's own creative headquarters, Trash Island Studios in Phoenix.

As the track listing unfolds, the deluxe edition dives further into DED's vault — showcasing raw demos, experimental ideas, and stylistic departures that reveal a broader spectrum of the band's creative identity. Some tracks lean heavily into unexpected influences, others remain stripped-down and unpolished by design, while a few push into completely uncharted territory for the band altogether.

More than just a collection of extras, "Resent: Deluxe Edition" serves as a look behind the curtain — an honest snapshot of the risks, moods, and sonic possibilities explored throughout the making of the record.

"Resent: Deluxe Edition" track listing:

01. Wasted

02. You Want Honest? (feat. Chad Gray)

03. Purpose: Be Myself

04. Rockstar

05. Eraser

06. Never Belong

07. Dig Deep

08. Fuck With It

09. Point Of No Return

10. Rise Above It All (feat. UPON A BURNING BODY)

11. Fight Forever (2 Rot)

12. Until I Die (feat. Chris Motionless)

13. Weapon *

14. Denouncer *

15. Set The World On Fire *

16. Windbreaker *

17. I'm Here To Stay *

18. Become The Villain (Demo)*

19. Get Ready Stay Ready (Demo)*

20. Phantom Limb (Demo)*

21. Missed The Point (Demo)*

22. Colors (Demo)*

23. Wave And Watch (Demo)*

* Deluxe-edition tracks

DED will hit the road this July on a headline tour with support from DROPOUT KINGS and VRSTY.

Having burst on to the scene with their debut "Mis-An-Thrope" and its follow-up, "School Of Thought", Phoenix band DED takes no prisoners. The band embodies elements of nü metal, hardcore, punk, and rock with pop sensibilities, hooks, and choruses, cloaked in some of the most dense and guttural sounds you'll hear. DED's unexpectedly soulful music is about bringing hope, relief and self-awareness, often speaking to and about the young generations that are contending with many deeply embedded issues in today's society. Rather than the nihilistic, anarchical hellraisers DED might seem to be upon first glance, they're actually mythical heroes desperately trying to save society, not take it down. Joe Cotela (vocals),Alex Adamcik (guitar),Kyle Koelsch (bass),and Matt Reinhard (drums) are building a community by offering comfort in times of despair. With "Mis-An-Thrope", DED took the rock world by storm, generating over 25 million streams making several Billboard chart appearances including No. 1 on the Alternative New Artist chart and No. 3 on the Top New Artist Albums chart. Singles "Anti-Everything" and "Remember The Enemy" reached Top 20 at Active Rock Radio with SiriusXM's Octane naming DED "Artist Discovery Of The Year" and "Anti-Everything" landing in the station's Top 10 for 2017. The band were also nominated by Loudwire for "Best New Artist". "Anti-Everything" also made impressive strides at servicing appearing on Spotify's U.S. Viral 50 twice and various playlists across Apple Music, Amazon and Pandora. The band also toured with KORN and STONE SOUR.

They followed with "School Of Thought". Touring-wise, DED lit up festival stages including Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Carolina Rebellion, Rock On The Range and ShipRocked and have toured with IN THIS MOMENT, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, and more. They also enjoyed their highest-charting radio hit with "Kill Beautiful Things", which was Top 15 and the second longest-running song on the airplay charts in 2022, with four million stream and 1.7 million YouTube views.

Ultimately, DED blaze their own trail as they cathartically stare down various beasts — both existential and innate — proving that there's a way to live through the struggle and come out stronger, happier, and more aware of how we look after ourselves and each other. The band is now signed with UNFD, and "Resent", their first release for the label, is out now.