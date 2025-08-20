DEFTONES' ABE CUNNINGHAM Explains Five-Year Gap Between 'Ohms' And 'Private Music' Albums

In a new interview with Brazilian music journalist Igor Miranda, DEFTONES drummer Abe Cunningham explained the long gap between 2020's "Ohms" and the band's upcoming effort, "Private Music", which is scheduled to arrive this Friday, August 22 via Reprise/Warner. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's five years, which is the longest time we've ever taken, man. And a lot of that was by design. We knew we needed to make a record, and it was part of the plan. Stephen [Carpenter, DEFTONES guitarist] always wants us to, like, he's, like, 'Why are you guys always going? Why don't we ever just take a break?' And so we sort of designed it around his wanting to be able to chill for a minute after a lot of years of doing this, even though he chills a lot."

Abe continued: "We set up the writing periods in different locations. The first one was in Joshua Tree, in the desert, Southern California — a beautiful, very magical, spiritual, alive place in the desert. And that was only maybe six days of that writing, but maybe five songs came out of that. It was a pretty fruitful session. And then we took a month off and then we went to Malibu. So all these chunks of time were separated by maybe about a month, month and a half. And we would kind of marinate on what we had written and have time to live with it a bit and then go back and do more. But the whole record was written in just maybe a month all put together, but over a long time, so we could kind of just chill and take a break. And then recording was in different locations as well. So it kind of makes it fun. It's not all at once, it's not all having to be done at once. It makes it breathe a bit."

Asked if DEFTONES touring bassist Fred Sablan, who replaced Sergio Vega in 2022, contributed to the writing process for "Private Music", Abe said: "Yeah, fully, a hundred percent. Sergio was involved a hundred percent too, man. People, they think he was a sideman. He was fully allowed to write and paid to write — all that bullshit. Fred is the same, man. Fred has contributed to every song and was wonderful to write [with].

"We've known Fred for quite a while," Abe continued. "He's from Northern California, very near where we're from, so when we got with him, there was a certain lingo, just the way that we talk, it was just kind of natural. So, Fred is awesome, man. He's a very solid player. He's very cognizant, very respectful of both Chi's [Cheng, late DEFTONES bassist] style and Sergio's style too, and trying to be himself as well. Chi was more of a finger player, where Sergio played mostly with a pick, — two obviously different styles, and he is trying to meld those two worlds, but also being respectful for both of that. So he's a great, great guy, man. It's awesome."

Cunningham also talked about DEFTONES' ever-evolving sound, which merges heavy metal with atmospheric elements. Asked if he and his bandmates always make a conscious effort to update their sound on every album or if this is something that comes "completely naturally", Abe said: "I'd say it's natural. You can't help sounding like yourself. Of course, I don't think there's anything wrong with us sounding like us. We always try to keep it moving forward. And quite frankly, we don't really sit around and talk about much. There's nothing written, really — maybe some ideas, tiny ideas. Nothing really happens until we're all in the room jamming. And that's how we come up with our music. So, there's not really a concept ever, man. Lyrics come last. The music's always gotta be tight and stand on its own first, and then Chino [Moreno, DEFTONES singer] will add his lyrics. And those are written at the end too. So it's not like it's written around the lyrics — it's all written with us together."

"Our [songwriting process] is pretty old school, pretty simple," he explained. "We're brothers, so there's a lot of fighting. There was a lot of fighting in the past. I think we have better ways of communicating with each other over the years now. But it's brothers getting in a room, talking shit. The most important part is the hang, how we're hanging out, the vibe. Because then the music just kind of comes. We love each other, but it's not always easy, man."

DEFTONES notably recorded and co-produced "Private Music" in various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville, Tennessee with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. It marks their third collaboration with Raskulinecz who had previously helmed "Diamond Eyes" (2010) and "Koi No Yokan" (2012).

DEFTONES recently received several new RIAA certifications, recognizing recent sales milestones. "White Pony" is now RIAA-certified double platinum, "Diamond Eyes" is RIAA-certified platinum and notable singles "Change (In The House Of Flies)" is RIAA-certified four times platinum and "Be Quiet And Drive" is RIAA-certified double platinum.

Earlier this year, DEFTONES launched their first North American headline tour since 2022 produced by Live Nation, and it proved to be their most significant and successful yet. DEFTONES saw 100% sellout business of an extensive arena run, including legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and even a two-night stand at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Of the latter, Los Angeles Times raved, "DEFTONES have never been bigger, or more definitional for what young people want out of heavy music in all its gradients. A band ahead of their time for 30 years and counting."

The next round of dates commences on August 22 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on September 10 and Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 15. This second leg comes to a close on September 17 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. DEFTONES welcome PHANTOGRAM and IDLES as direct support on select dates. THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA will open all shows.

Formed in Sacramento, California in 1988, DEFTONES have always defined boundless creativity in the music space. Across nine studio albums, they have carved out an unmistakable sonic identity — ferocious yet dreamlike, while making space for constant refinement and surprise. Now, decades on from the groove-forward sound of their era-defining debut, "Adrenaline", and following a long line of masterpieces including 2000's "White Pony", 2010's "Diamond Eyes" and 2020's "Ohms" — an album that earned them their second and third Grammy nominations — they return with one of the most focused statements of their career: "Private Music". Joining the band's creative core of Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham and Frank Delgado (as well as touring bassist Fred Sablan, who appears on the album) is Raskulinecz. The result is a lean, masterfully paced 11-song set that plays like a new DEFTONES benchmark. Meditating on the beauty and peril of nature, the challenge of cultivating a positive mindset and visions of a journey beyond the physical realm, private music showcases DEFTONES at their most evolved. At once a psychedelic voyage and a skull-rattling wallop, it's the latest peak in a catalog filled with immersive, emotive triumphs.

"Private Music" track listing:

01. My Mind Is A Mountain

02. Locked Club

03. Ecdysis

04. Infinite Source

05. Souvenir

06. Cxz

07. I Think About You All The Time

08. Milk Of The Madonna

09. Cut Hands

10. Metal Dream

11. Departing The Body

DEFTONES recently announced the 2025 installment of their music festival, Dia De Los Deftones. The event, which returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, will take place on November 1, 2025 at Petco Park in San Diego. Joining the influential alt-metal outfit at this year's event will be CLIPSE, 2HOLLIS, RICO NASTY, DEAFHEAVEN, REGULO CARO, ECCA VANDAL, GLARE and UNIVERSITY.

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine