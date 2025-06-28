DEFTONES Cancel GLASTONBURY Festival Performance Due To 'An Illness In The Band'

DEFTONES been forced to cancel their performance at the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England.

In a statement posted on Instagram Stories, the band revealed that "an illness in the band" was the reason for the cancelation, adding that the "plan" is for DEFTONES to still see everyone in London tomorrow (June 29) for the group's Crystal Palace Park headline show.

DEFTONES' full statement reads as follows: "In an unfortunate development, an illness in the band is going to prevent us from playing Glastonbury tonight.

"We're devastated to be missing out on something we've been looking to for months, but sometimes circumstances out of our control interfere with things we want to do the most.

"We really hope to return to Glastonbury soon, and as it currently stands, we plan on seeing you tomorrow at Crystal Palace."

The second leg of DEFTONES' 2025 North American tour commences on August 22 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on September 10 and Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 15. This second leg comes to a close on September 17 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. DEFTONES welcome PHANTOGRAM and IDLES as direct support on select dates. THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA will open for all dates.

This first leg of DEFTONES' North American tour kicked off on February 25, and was met with unanimous critical acclaim. Applauding the opening evening of a sold-out two-night stand at Kia Forum in L.A., Los Angeles Times raved: "DEFTONES have never been bigger or more definitional for what young people want out of heavy music in all its gradients. A band ahead of their time for 30 years and counting.

Formed in Sacramento, California in 1988, multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning DEFTONES is one of the most influential alternative bands in the world. Comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter and Abe Cunningham, the band has released nine studio albums — the most recent being Grammy-nominated "Ohms" — and has created a culture that is revered as one of the most fervent to ever exist.

DEFTONES recently completed recording all the music for their next studio album.

In the fall of 2023, DEFTONES guitarist Stephen Carpenter confirmed to the "Gnostic Academy" podcast that he and his bandmates were working on their new album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (RUSH, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS). This marks DEFTONES' third collaboration with Nick, having previously worked with him on 2010's "Diamond Eyes" and 2012's "Koi No Yokan" LPs.

In 2022, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April 2022 at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, former ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March 2022, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.